Automotive


Gets around with an Airwheel 2 wheeled smart self balancing scooter for adults

Airwheel electric self-balancing scooters, powered by clean energy electricity are highly recommended to the public.

(firmenpresse) - Taking into consideration the worsening urban traffic environment, it seems more than a joke, but a reality. Many people have raised their awareness on this and its not too late for people to change a green and efficient transport vehicle. Airwheel electric scooters, powered by clean energy electricity are highly recommended to the cute old man. Among all the Airwheel products, the S series, which requires less riding skills and boasts smoothly riding will be appropriate for Santa to operate. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/783958724100575232

Streets are getting more congested while air traffic control is imposed at times. This year, people would like to try some more convenient and fancier transport tools to travel. S3 is the founding member of Airwheel S series, together with the later S5, that has been widely utilized in factory warehouses, airports and theme parks or others. The S5, which has larger motor power. Airwheel S5 2-wheeled electric scooter is equipped with an imported lithium battery with the largest capacity in the Airwheel family. Therefore, riding S5 for longer distance is possible.

With the passage of time, the single riding posture can no longer meet the markets demands and Airwheel innovates the electric self-balancing scooters with dual ride mode, say S6 and S8 two wheel saddle-equipped scooters. In contrast, Airwheel S6 electric drift hoverboard appears smaller and nimbler. The saddle-equipped electric scooter supports both sitting and standing postures. So does the Airwheel S8. Both S6 and S8 sitting posture self-balancing scooters have no controlling shaft, and riders free their two hands. Rider could even drag a suitcase at back.

Airwheel S9 is the concept model of self-balancing wheeled service robot. Airwheel S9 can serve as a mobile robot base, a smart transportation vehicle, and a mobile home monitor. Besides, it is highly scalable, ready to be connected to future extension devices in a cost-effective way. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OCmdaS5-9_M



Airwheel S series 2-wheeled electric scooter, as the largest series in Airwheel has proven its success as they are not only environment friendly but also user friendly.

