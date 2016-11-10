       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Citi Babies Announces a Unique Feature & Limited Edition Patterns for their Multi-Use, Stretchy Car Seat Canopy and Nursing Cover

ID: 499626
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Citi Babies recently revealed their 5-in-1 nursing cover that also serves as a car seat canopy, high chair cover, shopping cart cover, and infant seat cover. The company is the first to offer a unique, built-in pocket that has a self-fold feature.

As one Mom said, I wish I had ordered this cover sooner. It is so convenient! Its just a small bag that fits right into my diaper bag or purse. I love the built-in pocket. Its so useful during shopping trips and so much easier than a standard shopping cart cover. Citi Babies has the cutest patterns too. Definitely a must-have for moms!

Citi Babies is now excited to offer limited edition patterns that will make the best baby shower gift or holiday gift for parents. The Owners of Citi Babies state, We are very excited to offer a quality multiple use cover that allow parents to pay one affordable price and use the product so many ways. With the addition of unique and fun patterns, we look forward to making our covers a fashion trend also!

The covers come in classic stripes, timeless solids and modern patterns. This high quality cover is the perfect solution for those who are struggling to find the best new mom gift or baby shower gift. The company also offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

About Citi Babies:
Citi Babies is a small, parent-owned company focused on functional, yet fashionable baby products.

For more information, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Citi-Babies-Multi-Baby-Cover/dp/B01LMTOPYE/ref=sr_1_1_a_it?ie=UTF8&qid=1475163607&sr=8-1&keywords=citi%2Bbabies%2Bcover&th=1

Contact:
Citi Babies
info(at)citibabies.com
Instagram: (at)citibabies
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CitiBabies/
http://www.citibabies.com/

###



More information:
http://www.citibabies.com/



Keywords (optional):

baby-car-seat-cover, nursing-cover, shopping-cart-cover, high-chair-cover, baby-shower-gift,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: frankiedyer21
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/11/2016 - 07:07
Language: English
News-ID 499626
Character count: 1884
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Citi Babies
Ansprechpartner: Citi Babies Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:

Meldungsart: Produktinformation
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 91

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.843
Registriert Heute: 4
Registriert Gestern: 24
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 277


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z