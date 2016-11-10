(firmenpresse) - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Citi Babies recently revealed their 5-in-1 nursing cover that also serves as a car seat canopy, high chair cover, shopping cart cover, and infant seat cover. The company is the first to offer a unique, built-in pocket that has a self-fold feature.
As one Mom said, I wish I had ordered this cover sooner. It is so convenient! Its just a small bag that fits right into my diaper bag or purse. I love the built-in pocket. Its so useful during shopping trips and so much easier than a standard shopping cart cover. Citi Babies has the cutest patterns too. Definitely a must-have for moms!
Citi Babies is now excited to offer limited edition patterns that will make the best baby shower gift or holiday gift for parents. The Owners of Citi Babies state, We are very excited to offer a quality multiple use cover that allow parents to pay one affordable price and use the product so many ways. With the addition of unique and fun patterns, we look forward to making our covers a fashion trend also!
The covers come in classic stripes, timeless solids and modern patterns. This high quality cover is the perfect solution for those who are struggling to find the best new mom gift or baby shower gift. The company also offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee.
About Citi Babies:
Citi Babies is a small, parent-owned company focused on functional, yet fashionable baby products.
For more information, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Citi-Babies-Multi-Baby-Cover/dp/B01LMTOPYE/ref=sr_1_1_a_it?ie=UTF8&qid=1475163607&sr=8-1&keywords=citi%2Bbabies%2Bcover&th=1
Contact:
Citi Babies
info(at)citibabies.com
Instagram: (at)citibabies
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CitiBabies/
http://www.citibabies.com/
###
More information:
http://www.citibabies.com/
Date: 10/11/2016 - 07:07
Language: English
News-ID 499626
Character count: 1884
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Citi Babies
Ansprechpartner: Citi Babies
Meldungsart: Produktinformation
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Number of hits: 91
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.843
|Registriert Heute:
|4
|Registriert Gestern:
|24
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|277
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.