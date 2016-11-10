Citi Babies Announces a Unique Feature & Limited Edition Patterns for their Multi-Use, Stretchy Car Seat Canopy and Nursing Cover

Citi Babies recently revealed their 5-in-1 nursing cover that also serves as a car seat canopy, high chair cover, shopping cart cover, and infant seat cover. The company is the first to offer a unique, built-in pocket that has a self-fold feature.



As one Mom said, I wish I had ordered this cover sooner. It is so convenient! Its just a small bag that fits right into my diaper bag or purse. I love the built-in pocket. Its so useful during shopping trips and so much easier than a standard shopping cart cover. Citi Babies has the cutest patterns too. Definitely a must-have for moms!



Citi Babies is now excited to offer limited edition patterns that will make the best baby shower gift or holiday gift for parents. The Owners of Citi Babies state, We are very excited to offer a quality multiple use cover that allow parents to pay one affordable price and use the product so many ways. With the addition of unique and fun patterns, we look forward to making our covers a fashion trend also!



The covers come in classic stripes, timeless solids and modern patterns. This high quality cover is the perfect solution for those who are struggling to find the best new mom gift or baby shower gift. The company also offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee.



Citi Babies is a small, parent-owned company focused on functional, yet fashionable baby products.



