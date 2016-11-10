How much do you know the first smart saddle equipped electric scooter Airwheel A3?

Airwheel and the scooter sector welcome the big day on 18 June 2015, which is important and historic.

(firmenpresse) - Airwheel A3 generated much attention and popularity the moment it debuted on the conference. With the passage of time, Airwheel A3 saddle-equipped electric scooter has been a rock star in the whole sector. A3 impresses people with its sitting-posture riding mode. A3 is equipped with a comfortable leather saddle to ensure riding comforts. Riders enjoy a more comfortable riding by sitting on the saddle with two feet on the stainless steel pedals and hands on the silica gel handlebars. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/780688506842558464



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Besides, A3 is extremely labour-saving due to the sitting-posture riding, and riders can scoot for a long distance without feeling fatigued. The application of 450 W lithium-ion battery guarantees a larger power capacity and a longer range. Therefore, A3 2-wheeled electric scooter outperforms those standing-posture scooters that may make riders feel exhausted after a long-time riding. With A3, riders are free from tiredness after a long-time riding with standing-posture. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/784305432433078272



Airwheel A3 self-balancing electric scooter adopts the hydraulic suspension. In view of its decent effectiveness, Airwheel develops a dual suspension in its newly released scooter. With the dual suspension, Airwheel A3 provides the rider with an unprecedented comfortable ride.



In terms of power sustainability, people anxious about electricity blackout halfway. Now riders can be totally free from the anxiety due to the superior battery performances of A3 electric scooter. The premium quality of branded lithium-ion battery ensures A3s brilliant power capacity that ensures a satisfactory range. Moreover, the built-in intelligent chip will check electricity status frequently, greatly alleviating the anxiety of power blackout.



Follow up with the trend of the time, Airwheel A3 has a dedicated APP. Riders can download the APP on Airwheel official website for free. A3 electric walkcar can be connected to it by phone. According to ones likes and habits, the speed of A3 can be adjusted by APP. At any time, riders can monitor data and riding conditions of A3. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ln5ETPfK4zI





A3 is the best-seller due to its convenience, cost-effectiveness as well as eco-friendliness.



Media Contact:

Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited

Contact Person: Eric

Address: Los Angeles, CA, USA

E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net

Website: http://www.airwheel.net





More information:

http://www.airwheel.net



PressRelease by

Airwheel Holding Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/11/2016 - 07:43

Language: English

News-ID 499627

Character count: 2797

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 53



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease