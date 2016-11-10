       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


How much do you know the first smart saddle equipped electric scooter Airwheel A3?

Airwheel and the scooter sector welcome the big day on 18 June 2015, which is important and historic.

ID: 499627
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - Airwheel A3 generated much attention and popularity the moment it debuted on the conference. With the passage of time, Airwheel A3 saddle-equipped electric scooter has been a rock star in the whole sector. A3 impresses people with its sitting-posture riding mode. A3 is equipped with a comfortable leather saddle to ensure riding comforts. Riders enjoy a more comfortable riding by sitting on the saddle with two feet on the stainless steel pedals and hands on the silica gel handlebars. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/780688506842558464

Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en

Besides, A3 is extremely labour-saving due to the sitting-posture riding, and riders can scoot for a long distance without feeling fatigued. The application of 450 W lithium-ion battery guarantees a larger power capacity and a longer range. Therefore, A3 2-wheeled electric scooter outperforms those standing-posture scooters that may make riders feel exhausted after a long-time riding. With A3, riders are free from tiredness after a long-time riding with standing-posture. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/784305432433078272

Airwheel A3 self-balancing electric scooter adopts the hydraulic suspension. In view of its decent effectiveness, Airwheel develops a dual suspension in its newly released scooter. With the dual suspension, Airwheel A3 provides the rider with an unprecedented comfortable ride.

In terms of power sustainability, people anxious about electricity blackout halfway. Now riders can be totally free from the anxiety due to the superior battery performances of A3 electric scooter. The premium quality of branded lithium-ion battery ensures A3s brilliant power capacity that ensures a satisfactory range. Moreover, the built-in intelligent chip will check electricity status frequently, greatly alleviating the anxiety of power blackout.

Follow up with the trend of the time, Airwheel A3 has a dedicated APP. Riders can download the APP on Airwheel official website for free. A3 electric walkcar can be connected to it by phone. According to ones likes and habits, the speed of A3 can be adjusted by APP. At any time, riders can monitor data and riding conditions of A3. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ln5ETPfK4zI



A3 is the best-seller due to its convenience, cost-effectiveness as well as eco-friendliness.

Media Contact:
Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited
Contact Person: Eric
Address: Los Angeles, CA, USA
E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net
Website: http://www.airwheel.net



More information:
http://www.airwheel.net



Keywords (optional):

airwheel-self-balancing-scooter, intelligent-scooter, airwheel, self-balancing-electric-scooter,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: audreyarlisss
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/11/2016 - 07:43
Language: English
News-ID 499627
Character count: 2797
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 53

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.843
Registriert Heute: 4
Registriert Gestern: 24
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 278


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z