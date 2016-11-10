Lux Wedding Car Hire Ltd Offers Luxurious Cars For Wedding Transport

A wedding day should be memorable not just for the wedding couple, but also for the guests who attend the wedding.

(firmenpresse) -

A wedding day should be memorable not just for the wedding couple, but also for the guests who attend the wedding. They should remember this wonderful event for many years to come and they should have a smile on their face whenever they remember this wedding. Wedding involves a lot of planning and one of the toughest of them is planning the logistics. While most of the people have their own cars, wedding is one such occasion where many of them prefer using a luxury vintage car.



The family owned Lux Wedding Car Hire company offers a wide range of spectacular and luxurious vehicles. They have a huge fleet of cars to coaches that would be ideal not just for wedding events, but also for other occasions like parties, prom nights, birthdays, anniversaries or any other special event. The chauffeurs are highly trained and experienced and are extremely courteous. They are dressed in smart uniforms and are always reliable. With a huge experience gained over the years, the chauffeurs are aware of the fact that every wedding occasion is unique and every bride would want to feel special that day. Even the groom would like to get a royal treatment as it is his day. The chauffeurs will see to it that the wedding couple is provided with the personal touches that will make their day really special. The expert chauffeur will understand the couple better and will do everything he can to make sure that couple travels without any stress in style and luxury. The chauffeurs also have good knowledge of London and its surrounding areas. They know the best way to get marriage team wherever it needs to go.



The wedding car hire has an array of luxurious vehicles which include Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud 1 1956, Bently Mark VI 1951, Bently S3 1963, The Princess Austin Vanden 1961, Classic London Taxi, Modern London Taxi, Mersedes Benz S 350 AMG Limo, Mersedes Benz S 350 Limo, Mersedes Benz V class (7 or 8 seats), Mersedes Benz Sprinter (8, 12, 16 or 19 seats) and Volvo Coach (49 or 55 seats). The selection includes both modern and classic vehicles apart from a wide range of mini coaches and buses. The vehicle collection caters to every style and occasion. The entire fleet of vehicles is maintained regularly using the highest standards of excellence. One can be rest assured of having an outstanding and stunning vehicle at his disposal irrespective of whichever vehicle he uses.





About Lux Wedding Car Hire Ltd:



Lux Wedding Car Hire is a family unit wedding car lease company located in London. They have on offer amazing plus stunning collection of luxurious cars and coaches that is just perfect for any wedding transport. The expertise pooled with dedication to provide a good quality service represents that they promise a specialized and outstanding standard of service always. They are proud of their reputation for offering only most excellent service feasible.



Contact:

Lux Wedding Car Hire

Address: 10 Norton house, Roman road, London, E2 0ST, UK

Phone: 07883096122, 07958760544, 02089803778

E-mail: info(at)luxweddingcarhire.co.uk

URL: http://www.luxweddingcarhire.co.uk/





More information:

http://www.luxweddingcarhire.co.uk



PressRelease by

Lux Wedding Car Hire

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/11/2016 - 07:49

Language: English

News-ID 499628

Character count: 3317

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Lux Wedding Car Hire



Meldungsart: Produktankündigung

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 48



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease