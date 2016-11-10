Biocartis Group NV: AstraZeneca comparative study confirms best-in-class status of Idylla(TM) KRAS mutation detection technology

Mechelen, Belgium, 11 October 2016 - Biocartis Group NV ('Biocartis'), an

innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today

announces the publication of a comparative study organised by AstraZeneca, a

global biopharmaceutical company, where 12 different KRAS mutation detecting

technologies, including Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and quantitative

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), were compared for the detection of KRAS

mutations in lung cancer, using blinded samples. The study was presented

yesterday at the renowned scientific oncology conference ESMO (European Society

for Medical Oncology) in Copenhagen (Denmark). Results demonstrate superior

levels of sensitivity of the Idylla(TM) KRAS technology to 10 out of the other

11 compared technologies, while at the same time it outperforms competition in

ease-of-use and turnaround time. As such, this study confirms best-in-class

status for the Idylla(TM) KRAS technology. A poster of the study can be found on

the Biocartis website.



Blinded comparative study

The AstraZeneca study assessed 12 KRAS mutation detection technologies commonly

used in today's molecular clinical diagnostic setting. The evaluated

technologies included NGS (5) quantitative PCR (3, among which Idylla(TM)), mass

spectrometry (2), digital droplet PCR (1) and Sanger sequencing (1). The study

focused on DNA samples that reflect input conditions typically encountered in

clinical biopsies, in particular those of non-small-cell lung cancer[1] (NSCLC)

patients, since mutations in the KRAS gene, besides the EGFR gene[2], are one of



the most common drivers of NSCLC[3]. An important strength of the study is that

the testing was performed on blinded samples, meaning that the different

technology users were unaware of the true KRAS status of the samples.



Conclusion

The study showed a best-in-class performance of the Idylla(TM) KRAS technology,

run on the Idylla(TM) platform:

* Sensitivity: Overall sensitivity of 96% across all mutant DNA samples and a

specificity of 100% on normal DNA control samples. This sets the Idylla(TM)

KRAS technology sensitivity on par with the best performing NGS technology

and above the other NGS technologies (NGS technology-based sensitivity

ranged in between 48%-100%). Compared to other PCR-based technologies, the

Idylla(TM) KRAS technology outperformed as others ranged from 0%-92%;

respectively 46%-52% for quantitative PCR, 58%-92% for mass spectrometry,

56% for digital droplet PCR and 0% for Sanger sequencing.

* Ease-of-use: Highest score for Idylla(TM) KRAS technology as a result of

having the lowest number of manual handling steps in sample preparation (1

to 2 steps for Idylla(TM) versus 3 to > 20 for other technologies) and

requiring lowest level of expertise (1 for Idylla(TM) versus 2-4 for

others[4]).

* Time-to-result: Highest score for Idylla(TM) KRAS technology on total turn-

around time (2 to 4 hours for Idylla(TM) versus 1 day to 3 weeks for the

alternative approaches).

In general, the study concluded that the currently available KRAS mutation

detection technologies and assays not only vary greatly in terms of technical

and practical requirements, but also in performance on the tested samples given

the observed sensitivity ranges. This again highlights the need for appropriate

rapid, easy-to-use and high precision KRAS mutation testing suitable for use in

any routine diagnostic lab setting.



Commenting on the announced performance study, Rudi Pauwels, Chief Executive

Officer of Biocartis, said: "We are extremely proud with the results of this

study organized by a leading global pharmaceutical company like AstraZeneca.

This is the broadest comparison study conducted by an external party on

Idylla(TM) performance to date with respect to the number of different

technologies applied on one sample set. It demonstrates that with the Idylla(TM)

technology, we can truly combine the advantages of point-of-care testing in

terms of ease-of-use and speed with the performance that one would expect from

technologies used in reference laboratories. As such, the Idylla(TM) technology

has the potential to make rapid molecular diagnostic testing available in any

routine diagnostic lab setting - large or small."



Publication PLOS One Journal

On 29 September 2016, another study[5] was published in the PLOS One Journal, a

peer-reviewed open access scientific journal published by the Public Library of

Science, on the performance of the Idylla(TM) KRAS Mutation Assay[6]. It

concerns a multi-centered beta trial study at 12 different sites in Europe, each

comparing the performance of the Idylla(TM) KRAS Mutation Assay on FFPE[7]

tissue with their own reference methods (including NGS technology) used in

clinical practice for detection of mutations in colorectal cancer. Among the

374 colorectal cancer FFPE samples tested in this study, the overall concordance

between the Idylla(TM) KRAS Mutation Assay and the reference routine tests,

including third method, was found to be 98.9%. Moreover, the Idylla(TM) KRAS

Mutation Assay enabled detection of five additional KRAS-mutated samples not

previously detected with reference methods. The publication is available online

for download.



About Biocartis

Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics

(MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving

clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry.

Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla(TM) platform is a fully automated sample-to-

result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate,

highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in

virtually any setting. Biocartis launched the Idylla(TM) platform in September

2014. Biocartis is developing and marketing a rapidly expanding test menu

addressing key unmet clinical needs in oncology and infectious diseases. These

areas represent respectively the fastest growing and largest segments of the MDx

market worldwide. Today, Biocartis has five oncology tests and two infectious

disease tests. More information: www.biocartis.com. Press Photo Library

available here. Follow us on Twitter: (at)Biocartis_.



[1] Roberts and Stinchcombe J Clin Oncol. 2013;31:1112-21.

[2] Today, in NSCLC, mainly testing for mutations in the EGFR gene is well

established in routine clinical practice. (Source: Lindemann et al J Thorac

Oncol. 2013;8(7):823-59.)

[3] Roberts and Stinchcombe J Clin Oncol. 2013;31:1112-21. The Idylla(TM) KRAS

Mutation Test, performed on the Biocartis Idylla(TM) system, is an in vitro

diagnostic test for the qualitative detection of 21 mutations in codons

12, 13, 59, 61, 117, 146 of the KRAS oncogene, intended for use in colorectal

cancer.

[4] One being the lowest level of expertise and four the highest.

[5] Jérôme Solassol et al., "Multi-Center Evaluation of the Fully Automated PCR-

Based Idylla(TM) KRAS Mutation Assay for Rapid KRAS Mutation Status

Determination on Formalin-Fixed Paraffin-Embedded Tissue of Human Colorectal

Cancer", available for download:

http://journals.plos.org/plosone/article/asset?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0163444.P

DF

[6] Performed on a Research Use Only version. A CE-marked IVD version of the

Idylla(TM) KRAS Mutation Assay is available for use in colorectal cancer.

[7] FFPE: Formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded.







