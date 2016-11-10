(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
PRESS RELEASE: Tuesday, 11 October 2016, 07:00 CEST
ASTRAZENECA COMPARATIVE STUDY CONFIRMS BEST-IN-CLASS STATUS OF IDYLLA(TM) KRAS
MUTATION DETECTION TECHNOLOGY
Mechelen, Belgium, 11 October 2016 - Biocartis Group NV ('Biocartis'), an
innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today
announces the publication of a comparative study organised by AstraZeneca, a
global biopharmaceutical company, where 12 different KRAS mutation detecting
technologies, including Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and quantitative
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), were compared for the detection of KRAS
mutations in lung cancer, using blinded samples. The study was presented
yesterday at the renowned scientific oncology conference ESMO (European Society
for Medical Oncology) in Copenhagen (Denmark). Results demonstrate superior
levels of sensitivity of the Idylla(TM) KRAS technology to 10 out of the other
11 compared technologies, while at the same time it outperforms competition in
ease-of-use and turnaround time. As such, this study confirms best-in-class
status for the Idylla(TM) KRAS technology. A poster of the study can be found on
the Biocartis website.
Blinded comparative study
The AstraZeneca study assessed 12 KRAS mutation detection technologies commonly
used in today's molecular clinical diagnostic setting. The evaluated
technologies included NGS (5) quantitative PCR (3, among which Idylla(TM)), mass
spectrometry (2), digital droplet PCR (1) and Sanger sequencing (1). The study
focused on DNA samples that reflect input conditions typically encountered in
clinical biopsies, in particular those of non-small-cell lung cancer[1] (NSCLC)
patients, since mutations in the KRAS gene, besides the EGFR gene[2], are one of
the most common drivers of NSCLC[3]. An important strength of the study is that
the testing was performed on blinded samples, meaning that the different
technology users were unaware of the true KRAS status of the samples.
Conclusion
The study showed a best-in-class performance of the Idylla(TM) KRAS technology,
run on the Idylla(TM) platform:
* Sensitivity: Overall sensitivity of 96% across all mutant DNA samples and a
specificity of 100% on normal DNA control samples. This sets the Idylla(TM)
KRAS technology sensitivity on par with the best performing NGS technology
and above the other NGS technologies (NGS technology-based sensitivity
ranged in between 48%-100%). Compared to other PCR-based technologies, the
Idylla(TM) KRAS technology outperformed as others ranged from 0%-92%;
respectively 46%-52% for quantitative PCR, 58%-92% for mass spectrometry,
56% for digital droplet PCR and 0% for Sanger sequencing.
* Ease-of-use: Highest score for Idylla(TM) KRAS technology as a result of
having the lowest number of manual handling steps in sample preparation (1
to 2 steps for Idylla(TM) versus 3 to > 20 for other technologies) and
requiring lowest level of expertise (1 for Idylla(TM) versus 2-4 for
others[4]).
* Time-to-result: Highest score for Idylla(TM) KRAS technology on total turn-
around time (2 to 4 hours for Idylla(TM) versus 1 day to 3 weeks for the
alternative approaches).
In general, the study concluded that the currently available KRAS mutation
detection technologies and assays not only vary greatly in terms of technical
and practical requirements, but also in performance on the tested samples given
the observed sensitivity ranges. This again highlights the need for appropriate
rapid, easy-to-use and high precision KRAS mutation testing suitable for use in
any routine diagnostic lab setting.
Commenting on the announced performance study, Rudi Pauwels, Chief Executive
Officer of Biocartis, said: "We are extremely proud with the results of this
study organized by a leading global pharmaceutical company like AstraZeneca.
This is the broadest comparison study conducted by an external party on
Idylla(TM) performance to date with respect to the number of different
technologies applied on one sample set. It demonstrates that with the Idylla(TM)
technology, we can truly combine the advantages of point-of-care testing in
terms of ease-of-use and speed with the performance that one would expect from
technologies used in reference laboratories. As such, the Idylla(TM) technology
has the potential to make rapid molecular diagnostic testing available in any
routine diagnostic lab setting - large or small."
Publication PLOS One Journal
On 29 September 2016, another study[5] was published in the PLOS One Journal, a
peer-reviewed open access scientific journal published by the Public Library of
Science, on the performance of the Idylla(TM) KRAS Mutation Assay[6]. It
concerns a multi-centered beta trial study at 12 different sites in Europe, each
comparing the performance of the Idylla(TM) KRAS Mutation Assay on FFPE[7]
tissue with their own reference methods (including NGS technology) used in
clinical practice for detection of mutations in colorectal cancer. Among the
374 colorectal cancer FFPE samples tested in this study, the overall concordance
between the Idylla(TM) KRAS Mutation Assay and the reference routine tests,
including third method, was found to be 98.9%. Moreover, the Idylla(TM) KRAS
Mutation Assay enabled detection of five additional KRAS-mutated samples not
previously detected with reference methods. The publication is available online
for download.
--- END ---
More information:
Renate Degrave
Manager Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
rdegrave(at)biocartis.com
+32 15 631 729
About Biocartis
Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics
(MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving
clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry.
Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla(TM) platform is a fully automated sample-to-
result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate,
highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in
virtually any setting. Biocartis launched the Idylla(TM) platform in September
2014. Biocartis is developing and marketing a rapidly expanding test menu
addressing key unmet clinical needs in oncology and infectious diseases. These
areas represent respectively the fastest growing and largest segments of the MDx
market worldwide. Today, Biocartis has five oncology tests and two infectious
disease tests. More information: www.biocartis.com. Press Photo Library
available here. Follow us on Twitter: (at)Biocartis_.
Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-
looking, which reflect the Company or, as appropriate, the Company directors'
current expectations and projections concerning future events such as the
Company's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance,
prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which the Company operates. By
their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks,
uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results or
events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-
looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors could
adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events
described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes
in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or
results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward-
looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or
activities are not guarantees of future performance and should not be taken as a
representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. In
addition, even if actual results or developments are consistent with the
forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or
developments may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods.
As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to
release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press
release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events,
conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking
statements are based. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives
nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or
employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking
statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for
the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press
release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not
place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the
date of this press release.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
[1] Roberts and Stinchcombe J Clin Oncol. 2013;31:1112-21.
[2] Today, in NSCLC, mainly testing for mutations in the EGFR gene is well
established in routine clinical practice. (Source: Lindemann et al J Thorac
Oncol. 2013;8(7):823-59.)
[3] Roberts and Stinchcombe J Clin Oncol. 2013;31:1112-21. The Idylla(TM) KRAS
Mutation Test, performed on the Biocartis Idylla(TM) system, is an in vitro
diagnostic test for the qualitative detection of 21 mutations in codons
12, 13, 59, 61, 117, 146 of the KRAS oncogene, intended for use in colorectal
cancer.
[4] One being the lowest level of expertise and four the highest.
[5] Jérôme Solassol et al., "Multi-Center Evaluation of the Fully Automated PCR-
Based Idylla(TM) KRAS Mutation Assay for Rapid KRAS Mutation Status
Determination on Formalin-Fixed Paraffin-Embedded Tissue of Human Colorectal
Cancer", available for download:
http://journals.plos.org/plosone/article/asset?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0163444.P
DF
[6] Performed on a Research Use Only version. A CE-marked IVD version of the
Idylla(TM) KRAS Mutation Assay is available for use in colorectal cancer.
[7] FFPE: Formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded.
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Biocartis Group NV via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://https://biocartis.com/
Date: 10/11/2016 - 07:01
Language: English
News-ID 499629
Character count: 12097
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Biocartis Group NV
Stadt: Mechelen
Number of hits: 9
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.843
|Registriert Heute:
|4
|Registriert Gestern:
|24
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|283
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.