Leadership change at Nestlé Skin Health
Vevey, 11 October 2016
Humberto Antunes, Nestlé Skin Health CEO, has decided to give a new direction to
his career and will leave Nestlé at the end of October 2016. Humberto Antunes
joined Galderma in 1997, took over the leadership of Galderma's worldwide
operations in 2004 and finally became Nestlé Skin Health CEO in 2014. During
this period the company became a global player in dermatology. Nestlé thanks
Humberto Antunes for his contribution and wishes him every success in his new
activities.
Paul Navarre is joining Nestlé and will take over from Humberto Antunes as
Nestlé Skin Health CEO on 1 November 2016. Paul Navarre is a French national
with an MBA from the ISC Paris Business School who started his career with
Procter & Gamble where he spent 15 years in different countries and positions
involving both consumer goods and healthcare. He then joined Allergan, a global
pharmaceutical company, in 2007 where, after various leadership roles over a
period of 10 years, he most recently was President of Allergan International.
Paul Navarre's consumer goods and healthcare background, his extensive
international career and proven leadership skills make him ideally suited to
take Nestlé Skin Health to the next level by further pursuing its strategy
covering consumer solutions and self-medication, prescription as well as
aesthetic and corrective products.
Media: Robin Tickle Tel.: +41 21 924 22 00
Investors: Steffen Kindler Tel.: +41 21 924 3509
