Vevey, 11 October 2016



Leadership change at Nestlé Skin Health



Humberto Antunes, Nestlé Skin Health CEO, has decided to give a new direction to

his career and will leave Nestlé at the end of October 2016. Humberto Antunes

joined Galderma in 1997, took over the leadership of Galderma's worldwide

operations in 2004 and finally became Nestlé Skin Health CEO in 2014. During

this period the company became a global player in dermatology. Nestlé thanks

Humberto Antunes for his contribution and wishes him every success in his new

activities.



Paul Navarre is joining Nestlé and will take over from Humberto Antunes as

Nestlé Skin Health CEO on 1 November 2016. Paul Navarre is a French national

with an MBA from the ISC Paris Business School who started his career with

Procter & Gamble where he spent 15 years in different countries and positions

involving both consumer goods and healthcare. He then joined Allergan, a global

pharmaceutical company, in 2007 where, after various leadership roles over a

period of 10 years, he most recently was President of Allergan International.



Paul Navarre's consumer goods and healthcare background, his extensive

international career and proven leadership skills make him ideally suited to

take Nestlé Skin Health to the next level by further pursuing its strategy

covering consumer solutions and self-medication, prescription as well as

aesthetic and corrective products.





