Norway chooses Gemalto's fully integrated solution for eID and ePassport

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
A complete citizen application management system will be introduced, as well as
first national eID and third generation ePassports
Amsterdam, Oct. 11, 2016 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader
in digital security, has been chosen by the National Police Directorate of
Norway (POD) to supply Sealys eID cards, residence permit cards and third
generation Sealys ePassports. The new documents will be supported by Gemalto's
Allynis Issuance and Coesys Case Management system which orchestrate all the
steps of the citizen application from biometric enrolment to the issuance,
delivery and post-issuance of the document. The solution has been designed to
comply with ICAO(1) best practices related to enrollment, document verification,
identity proofing and lifecycle management. Start date for this program is 2018.
For a smooth user journey, the citizen can start the application from home, book
an appointment online and register presence in the queue in a very intuitive way
when visiting a government branch. The citizen is guided through the different
steps of the document lifecycle: for instance, they will be notified when
his/her current document is about to expire or when the newly requested document
is ready to be collected.
The contract is to supply the third generation Sealys ePassports built on
Gemalto's existing ePassport solution for Norway, and will incorporate a wide
range of advanced security features. The microprocessor is embedded in Gemalto's
Sealys polycarbonate datapage, featuring a range of high end visual security
features.
"The introduction of eID cards and third generation ePassports represents
another significant step forward for the national plan to enhance the safety and
convenience of everyday life for Norwegians," said John Kristian Thoresen,
Assistant Chief of Police for the National Police Directorate of Norway.
"Gemalto is supplying a comprehensive solution that creates a seamless pathway
from registration to fulfillment."
"Norway is firmly established as an early adopter of advanced identity and
travel credentials," said Frédéric Trojani, Executive Vice President for
Government Programs at Gemalto. "By extending the scale and scope of our
partnership to include eIDs and residence permit cards, as well as Coesys Case
Management, POD has grasped the opportunity to simplify and streamline the
delivery of this far-reaching project."
"The eID cards and passports both feature award-winning artwork by the Neue
Design Studio that reflects the minimalist beauty of the Norwegian landscape,"
he added.
(1) International Civil Aviation Organization, www.icao.int
About Gemalto
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,
with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.
We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.
Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate
identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal
devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.
Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise
security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and
objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to
deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.
Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data
centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49
countries.
For more information visit www.gemalto.com or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.
Gemalto media contacts:
Philippe Benitez Peggy Edoire Vivian Liang
North America Europe & CIS Greater China
+1 512 257 3869 +33 4 42 36 45 40 +86 1059373046
philippe.benitez(at)gemalto.com peggy.edoire(at)gemalto.com vivian.liang(at)gemalto.com
Ernesto Haikewitsch Kristel Teyras Shintaro Suzuki
Latin America Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific
+55 11 5105 9220 +33 1 55 01 57 89 +65 6317 8266
ernesto.haikewitsch(at)gemalto.com kristel.teyras(at)gemalto.com shintaro.suzuki(at)gemalto.com
Press release (PDF):
http://hugin.info/159293/R/2047888/765576.pdf
Norway:
http://hugin.info/159293/R/2047888/765594.jpg
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Gemalto via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.gemalto.com/
Date: 10/11/2016 - 07:01
Language: English
News-ID 499632
Character count: 5491
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Gemalto
Stadt: Meudon
Number of hits: 10
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.843
|Registriert Heute:
|4
|Registriert Gestern:
|24
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|276
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.