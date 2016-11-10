Norway chooses Gemalto's fully integrated solution for eID and ePassport

A complete citizen application management system will be introduced, as well as

first national eID and third generation ePassports



Amsterdam, Oct. 11, 2016 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader

in digital security, has been chosen by the National Police Directorate of

Norway (POD) to supply Sealys eID cards, residence permit cards and third

generation Sealys ePassports. The new documents will be supported by Gemalto's

Allynis Issuance and Coesys Case Management system which orchestrate all the

steps of the citizen application from biometric enrolment to the issuance,

delivery and post-issuance of the document. The solution has been designed to

comply with ICAO(1) best practices related to enrollment, document verification,

identity proofing and lifecycle management. Start date for this program is 2018.



For a smooth user journey, the citizen can start the application from home, book

an appointment online and register presence in the queue in a very intuitive way

when visiting a government branch. The citizen is guided through the different

steps of the document lifecycle: for instance, they will be notified when

his/her current document is about to expire or when the newly requested document

is ready to be collected.



The contract is to supply the third generation Sealys ePassports built on

Gemalto's existing ePassport solution for Norway, and will incorporate a wide

range of advanced security features. The microprocessor is embedded in Gemalto's

Sealys polycarbonate datapage, featuring a range of high end visual security

features.



"The introduction of eID cards and third generation ePassports represents

another significant step forward for the national plan to enhance the safety and

convenience of everyday life for Norwegians," said John Kristian Thoresen,



Assistant Chief of Police for the National Police Directorate of Norway.

"Gemalto is supplying a comprehensive solution that creates a seamless pathway

from registration to fulfillment."



"Norway is firmly established as an early adopter of advanced identity and

travel credentials," said Frédéric Trojani, Executive Vice President for

Government Programs at Gemalto. "By extending the scale and scope of our

partnership to include eIDs and residence permit cards, as well as Coesys Case

Management, POD has grasped the opportunity to simplify and streamline the

delivery of this far-reaching project."

"The eID cards and passports both feature award-winning artwork by the Neue

Design Studio that reflects the minimalist beauty of the Norwegian landscape,"

he added.



(1) International Civil Aviation Organization, www.icao.int





About Gemalto



Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,

with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.

We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.



Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate

identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal

devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.



Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise

security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and

objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to

deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.



Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data

centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49

countries.



For more information visit www.gemalto.com or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.





