CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 11 OCTOBER 2016 AT 8 AM EEST
MacGregor, part of Cargotec, and China State Shipbuilding Corporation's (CSSC)
Nanjing Luzhou Machine Co Ltd (LMC) signed a joint venture contract on 15
September 2016 to form CSSC Luzhou MacGregor Machine Co Ltd. Subject to all
relevant authority approvals, expected within this year, LMC will own 51 percent
and MacGregor 49 percent of the new joint venture company.
As a first step, the joint venture will cover the transfer of Hatlapa marine air
compressor technology over a two-year period. CSSC Luzhou MacGregor Machine Co
Ltd will be located in Nanjing and will have exclusive sales rights for the air
compressors in China. Outside China, service, spare parts and new sales will be
undertaken by MacGregor's established network.
"The planned joint venture will enhance our strategic partnership with the
largest Chinese state-owned shipbuilding group, CSSC," says Jane Chen, Vice
President, Head of China, at MacGregor. "MacGregor and CSSC Luzhou have more
than 20 years' experience working together and now both parties see it as
beneficial to widen this partnership and build a deeper cooperation model for
certain business areas.
"The joint venture will benefit from MacGregor's strong brand and product
knowledge, as well as leveraging LMC's proximity to the shipyards belonging to
the CSSC group," Ms Chen continues. "One of MacGregor's strengths is its global
operations that focus on serving customers locally. The joint venture will not
only strengthen MacGregor's market position in China, it will ensure an even
greater local connection for our Chinese customers."
Mr. Gao Jian, General Manager, CSSC Nanjing Luzhou Machine Co Ltd, says: "As the
first joint venture between CSSC Luzhou and MacGregor, it marks the new
commencement of our strategic partnership. The joint venture will also make its
contribution to the Chinese shipbuilding industry and the ship equipment
industry transformation. I have full confidence that the new joint venture will
be a great success and we are looking forward to it."
Caption: Joint Venture Signing ceremony: Mr Gao, General Manager, CSSC Nanjing
Luzhou Machine Co Ltd (seated right) and Alexander Nürnberg, Senior Vice
President, Technology and R&D, MacGregor (seated left)
For more information please contact:
Jane Chen, Vice President, Head of China, MacGregor, tel. +86 21 260 63110
Email: jane.chen(at)macgregor.com
or
Pasi Lehtonen, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Business Development and
Strategy, MacGregor
Tel. +358 40 557 3881, Email: pasi.lehtonen(at)macgregor.com
MacGregor shapes the offshore and marine industries by offering world-leading
engineering solutions and services with a strong portfolio of MacGregor,
Hatlapa, Porsgrunn, Pusnes and Triplex brands. Shipbuilders, owners and
operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability
and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close
cooperation with MacGregor.
MacGregor solutions and services for handling marine cargoes, vessel operations,
offshore loads, crude/LNG transfer and offshore mooring are all designed to
perform with the sea. www.macgregor.com
MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in
2015 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs over 11,000 people.
www.cargotec.com
Photo of the signing ceremony:
http://hugin.info/135578/R/2048066/765672.jpg
More information:
http://www.cargotec.com
Date: 10/11/2016 - 07:00
Language: English
News-ID 499633
Character count: 4290
