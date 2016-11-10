MacGregor signs joint venture contract with CSSC Nanjing Luzhou Machine Co Ltd to strengthen its presence in China

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, and China State Shipbuilding Corporation's (CSSC)

Nanjing Luzhou Machine Co Ltd (LMC) signed a joint venture contract on 15

September 2016 to form CSSC Luzhou MacGregor Machine Co Ltd. Subject to all

relevant authority approvals, expected within this year, LMC will own 51 percent

and MacGregor 49 percent of the new joint venture company.



As a first step, the joint venture will cover the transfer of Hatlapa marine air

compressor technology over a two-year period. CSSC Luzhou MacGregor Machine Co

Ltd will be located in Nanjing and will have exclusive sales rights for the air

compressors in China. Outside China, service, spare parts and new sales will be

undertaken by MacGregor's established network.



"The planned joint venture will enhance our strategic partnership with the

largest Chinese state-owned shipbuilding group, CSSC," says Jane Chen, Vice

President, Head of China, at MacGregor. "MacGregor and CSSC Luzhou have more

than 20 years' experience working together and now both parties see it as

beneficial to widen this partnership and build a deeper cooperation model for

certain business areas.



"The joint venture will benefit from MacGregor's strong brand and product

knowledge, as well as leveraging LMC's proximity to the shipyards belonging to

the CSSC group," Ms Chen continues. "One of MacGregor's strengths is its global

operations that focus on serving customers locally. The joint venture will not

only strengthen MacGregor's market position in China, it will ensure an even

greater local connection for our Chinese customers."



Mr. Gao Jian, General Manager, CSSC Nanjing Luzhou Machine Co Ltd, says: "As the

first joint venture between CSSC Luzhou and MacGregor, it marks the new

commencement of our strategic partnership. The joint venture will also make its



contribution to the Chinese shipbuilding industry and the ship equipment

industry transformation. I have full confidence that the new joint venture will

be a great success and we are looking forward to it."





Caption: Joint Venture Signing ceremony: Mr Gao, General Manager, CSSC Nanjing

Luzhou Machine Co Ltd (seated right) and Alexander Nürnberg, Senior Vice

President, Technology and R&D, MacGregor (seated left)





MacGregor shapes the offshore and marine industries by offering world-leading

engineering solutions and services with a strong portfolio of MacGregor,

Hatlapa, Porsgrunn, Pusnes and Triplex brands. Shipbuilders, owners and

operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability

and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close

cooperation with MacGregor.



MacGregor solutions and services for handling marine cargoes, vessel operations,

offshore loads, crude/LNG transfer and offshore mooring are all designed to

perform with the sea. www.macgregor.com



MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in

2015 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs over 11,000 people.

www.cargotec.com



