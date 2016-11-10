This years wonderful gift  Airwheel Z5 10inch electric balance wheel Hoverboard

There are many occasions for people to send gifts. As for this years gift, Airwheel Z5 foldable electric scooter can be primary present for families and friends.

(firmenpresse) - The first sight of Airwheel Z5 maybe will not leave a deep impression as other do, as such two wheel electric scooters are seen on the roads frequently. However, compared with others, there are several improvement on Z5 foldable electric scooter. Different from others, with the anterior standing design, Airwheel Z5 accords with principles of ergonomics, and changes the side standing which easily cause fatigue.



Airwheel Z5 electric scooter can be folded to put into the trunk of the car. So it can be taken to the shopping mall, supermarket, and office easily. Besides, the pedals of the Z5 can be folded to save space. So if customers want to choose this one, they can just close its power, and fold its pedals.



Then, the Airwheel Z5 makes the long trip into reality, not within 20 kilometres. Riders will never be worried about running out of electricity. Since the battery can be changed and install a full electricity battery. The battery of Airwheel Z5 personal electric scooter can be changed in case of the shortage of electricity. The APP also reminds the electricity quantity of Airwheel Z5 to avoid the awkward situation that the scooter is out of power and riders must walk by themselves as well as pushing the scooter. Moreover, the built-in USB port transforms the battery into a portable power source, compatible with many smart devices. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/780318591295983616



Last but not least, there is another advantage of Airwheel Z5 urban e scooter . That is it provides a chance for people to do exercise on the way to work or home. Most of office workers or students are so busy at work or school that they have no time to do exercise. This situation makes them weaker and weaker thus easy to get sick. With Airwheel Z5 standing up electric scooter, they can do exercise on the way to home or work and do not have to squeeze time and money to go to gym any more. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FeSTAIKpmk





Although these are several small improvement, it indeed brings riders more comfortable riding. Airwheel Z5 smart electric scooter for sale is the first choice for this years gift.



With shock mitigation system, it can go to various road conditions.



