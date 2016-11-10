S6 or S8? Making a Comparison between the Airwheel quality CE approved self balancing 2 wheel scooter

Choosing S6 or S8 is a tough choice for potential Airwheel customers.

(firmenpresse) - Many people are fond of the Airwheel S-series that is not only tailored for urban elites, but also the working class could also afford it. S-series contains S3, S5, S6, S8 and S9 2-wheeled electric scooters so far. In 2016, Airwheel launched a new member of the S-series, S8. Some people might be struggling with the choice between S6 and S8. In effect, it is quite a tough issue to choose between S6 and S8. Today, lets make a comparison between the two products as a reference for potential buyers.



The similarity of S6 and S8 self-balancing scooter is that they both inherit the best quality as all Airwheel products. They employ imported lithium battery, high-end tires, and built-in intelligent chips. More importantly, they can be ridden both ways, either standing or sitting to ride. You can stand or sit to ride which is suitable for a wider range of application scenarios. Low underpan and mini appearance reduce wind resistance. With low center of gravity, the vehicle can runs more safely.



As two different items, S6 and S8 sitting-posture electric scooters have their own merits. The control shaft of S6 is designed in I shape. While, In order to have a better control experience in standing posture, and to have better load capacity, the operating rod of S8 is designed in C shape. Then, Airwheel S8 is a new member of the S-series. It enjoys better performance than S6. Dual motors provide strong power with steady and continuous power output to ensure the vehicle negotiate on slopes, sand and other road conditions as easily as riding on plain roads. Plus, S8 appears to be tougher, especially with the design of larger tires. The two 10 inch wheels enable S8 to adapt to more road conditions, with brilliant trafficability. This enhances its adaptability to different road conditions. Airwheel APP has a big upgrade in S8. IM social system is designed for you and your scooter friends to communicating, sharing photos on the way, etc. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OCmdaS5-9_M





Customers could choose their favorite electric scooter according to their own needs.



