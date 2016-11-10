       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
What Is Airwheel S8 CE certified Airwheel S8 smart scooter hoverboard?

Intelligent tools will extend and expand people's senses, enhance people's capabilities, and narrow the gap between dream and reality.

(firmenpresse) - Since the born of S8 two wheel saddle-equipped scooter, there is continuous discussion about it. Airwheel S8 is indeed a work of art and a symbol of fashion. Firstly, it is a work of art, appearance design with science and technology and redefine self-balancing electric scooter. Adopting the Cassinian curve design concept, Airwheel S8 is simple and faddish in externality, interpreting the beauty of art via unique design. It is the extension of your car, an elf passing through in the city.

Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en

Also, Airwheel S8 is a symbol of fashion. It can be controlled by glittering and translucent wireless remote control with four buttons in the key covering various functions. Moreover, the app can connect the phone and S8 sitting-posture electric scooter to realize riding intelligently. In 2016, the Airwheel App has realized upgrade. The upgraded APP is able to build a community for riders to share the joy of riding.

Thirdly, Airwheel S8 is strong enough to for various usages. It adopts special materials to S8, with such features as wear-resisting, scratch-resistant, insulation, extensibility, stability and resistance to chemical corrosion. dual motors provide strong power with steady and continuous power output to ensure the vehicle negotiate on slopes, sand and other road conditions as easily as riding on plain roads. Combined with the 10 inch tubeless tires with excellent performances, Airwheel S8 two wheel self-balancing scooter ensures a smooth ride.

More importantly, Airwheel S8 saddle-equipped scooter supports dual ride mode. When you want to breathe the fresh air, you can stand to ride. However, if you intend to have better safety, you can sit to ride and meanwhile in sitting posture, it lowers the operating canter of gravity, which effectively improves the safety. It can be easily rode by various age groups. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OCmdaS5-9_M



With the 14.8kg item weight, S8 self-balancing electric scooter can be turned 360 °. Light weight and mini structure, it can be easily conquered even by a small girl.

Media Contact:
Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited
Contact Person: Eric
Address: Los Angeles, CA, USA
E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net
Website: http://www.airwheel.net



