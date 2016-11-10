World Programming WPS Software Certified on Cloudera Enterprise 5

WPS Delivers Easy Access and Powerful Analytics for Hadoop Using SAS and R Languages
(firmenpresse) - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- World Programming today announced that its WPS industrial analytics and data science platform software has been certified on Cloudera Enterprise 5.
Certification by Cloudera provides assurance that enterprise-grade WPS software is fully-supported by both World Programming and Cloudera when WPS is used within a Cloudera environment.
WPS software provides a consistent, reliable, high-performance analytics platform offering the choice of SAS and R languages. The certified combination of WPS software on Cloudera simplifies access to Hadoop data for analysts and data scientists, avoiding the need to learn complicated infrastructure technologies and retaining focus on the key task of understanding data. Those wishing to bring the benefits of big data and Hadoop technologies into existing analytics environments now have a low-risk entry while maintaining the existing core analytics capabilities their business depends on.
"We have worked with Cloudera for some time now and we are pleased to provide official WPS product support to our customers that choose to use Cloudera for their Big Data initiatives," said Thor List, Product Manager at World Programming. "Cloudera is a great technology partner to work with and we look forward to further developing our Hadoop feature set."
Cloudera has established a market-leading position as the dominant modern analytic platform based on Apache Hadoop. Cloudera certification is essential for any commercial software seeking to operate with Hadoop.
"The certification of WPS empowers Cloudera users to quickly and easily develop analytics applications whilst taking advantage of their existing workflows and workloads-written in SAS and R-to maximise value from an enterprise data hub," said Tim Stevens, Vice President of Business and Corporate Development at Cloudera.
World Programming produces the WPS industrial analytics and data science platform supporting the SAS language and R on workstation, server, cloud and mainframe systems. World Programming has a reputation for reliability and performance, customer service and value for money. Leading organizations in every industry worldwide use WPS software. Learn more at .
All names and trademarks are the property of their respective firms.
World Programming
Press Team
10Fold Communications
Paul Doyle
1 (617) 733-2173
Date: 10/11/2016 - 08:00
Language: English
News-ID 499642
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: World Programming
Stadt: LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
Number of hits: 15
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.843
|Registriert Heute:
|4
|Registriert Gestern:
|24
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|234
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.