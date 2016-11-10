M Pharmaceutical Inc. Engages Camargo Pharmaceutical Services to Develop Regulatory Strategy for Newly Acquired Chelatexx Technology



VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA (October 11, 2016) - M Pharmaceutical Inc. (CSE:MQ, OTCQB: MPHMF, FWB:T3F2 ), (the "Company" or M Pharma), is pleased to announce that it has engaged Camargo Pharmaceutical Services, in order to help develop a drug development strategy for the Companys recently acquired patented Chelatexx technology, known as its C-103 reformulation of Orlistat.



C-103 is a novel formulation of Orlistat, patented until 2030 in the United States. Orlistat is FDA-approved for weight management and sold by Roche as Xenical® (prescription) and by GlaxoSmithKline as alli® (over-the-counter). Orlistat is the best-selling weight loss medication of all time with peak sales over $900 million in 2007. C-103 is intended to maintain the efficacy of Orlistat while minimizing its socially unacceptable side effects.



Known for their experience and expertise in 505(b)(2) drug development, Camargo Pharmaceutical Services provides guidance to navigate the complex regulatory landscape via the most time- and cost-effective path forward. Camargo ensures FDA buy-in, and aligns complete development plans with business strategies. Camargo routinely leads up to 6 meetings with the FDA per month, has guided more than 200 FDA approvals, and works with product developers from more than 25 countries.



At Camargo, we focus on providing guidance through all aspects of drug development, ensuring our client-partners programs advance through the regulatory process, gain approval, and commercial success, said Dr. Ruth Stevens, Chief Scientific Officer and Executive Vice President of Camargo Pharmaceutical Services. We look forward to working with M Pharmal on their C-103 reformulation of Orlistat.



At this exciting and critical stage in the development of C-103, our leadership team and Advisory Board believe it is prudent and necessary to benefit from Camargos guidance and expertise. This alliance will strengthen our effort and expedite the process to bring C-103 to market, benefitting millions of potential people looking for solutions to reach and maintain a healthy weight, noted Mr. Brian Keane, President and CEO of the Company.





About M Pharmaceutical Inc.

Formed in early 2015, M Pharmaceutical Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing innovative technologies for obesity and weight management. In addition to its recent acquisition of C-103, a reformulation of orlistat from Chelatexx, LLC, the Company will focus on the development of its Trimeo capsules, temporary controllable pseudobezoars for non-invasive gastric volume reduction for the treatment of obesity, for which it has exclusive rights.



M Pharma trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the ticker symbol MQ as well as on the OTCQB as MPHMF and FWB (Frankfurt Stock Exchange) as T3F2.



Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. This news release includes forward-looking statements with respect to the commercialization of the rights to the companys biomedical & drug technologies. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com and the Companys filings to the CSE at www.cnsx.ca. Such risk factors may cause the inability of the Company to successfully commercialize any of its biomedical technologies.



Notice regarding investigational devices: C-103 and Trimeo are investigational drugs or devices and are not currently available outside of approved clinical trials. Claims regarding the safety and efficacy of these devices have not been evaluated by Health Canada, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or any other international regulatory body.









