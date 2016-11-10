Waterproof push/pull appliance coupler with protection degree IP 67 and IP 69K

(PresseBox) - SCHURTER presents the new waterproof IEC connector consisting of the appliance inlet type 4761 and the rewireable cord connector type 4762. With its high protection class IP 67 or IP 69K connected or unconnected with cover, this appliance coupler is perfect for supplying power to appliances used in harsh environments such as industrial, marine, laboratories or any type of outdoor appliances.

The Push/Pull locking system provides a strong reliable connection, yet at the same time ensures a break-away cable in the event of overdue stress. The blue shape and color of the pull-out mechanism indicates the pull-out direction. A clear catch sound is heard upon the seated connection. The connector style is similar to the international standards of IEC and UL/CSA 60320, but is distinguished by a special arrangement of the contacts, so as not to interchange with conventional power cords. This ensures the maximum power applied, IP protection and the cord retention. The connector can be temporarily submerged in water and can be cleaned with high-pressure hot water cleaners. Both components are very easy to terminate. The inlet 4761 is available with solder or quick connect terminals. The connector is equipped with conventional screw terminals, as commonly seen in rewireable connector designs. Thus, no special tools for wire assembly are necessary.

The appliance couplers are available in black and white. The dual components, appliance inlet and cord connector, can be ordered as complete sets, which simplifies the ordering processes and customer logistics. The inlet and connector are also available as individual components for separate inventorying. Accessory covers are available for both plug parts, providing a waterproof protection IP 67 in plugged state and IP 69K in an unplugged state. These protective covers also offer protection against pollutants, which can potentially contaminate the contacts.

The waterproof appliance coupler set is VDE and UL/CSA approved. The rated current is according to IEC 10 A (at) 250 VAC, according to UL/CSA 15 A (at) 250 VAC. The maximum operating temperature is +120 °C. Quick connect terminal options for the inlet are 4.8 x 0.8 mm, 6.3 x 0.8 mm or solder. The cord connector can be assembled with cables from 6.0 - 10.0 mm, maximum wire size acc. to IEC 1.0 mm2, according to UL/CSA 14AWG (2.08 mm2).



The approvals of these connectors according to IEC/UL 60320 simplify the process for the equipment manufacturer to obtain approval of their appliances, because many equipment standards with respect to the power supply refers to these component standard.

Technical specifications:

- Standards: IEC 60320-1, UL 60320-1, CSA C22.2 No 60320-1

- Approvals: ENEC, UL/CSA

- Ratings IEC 10 A / 250 VAC, 50/60 Hz

- Ratings UL/CSA 15 A / 250 VAC, 60 Hz

- Maximum operating temperature: +120 °C

- Wire size connector: 0.75 - 1.0 mm2, 18 AWG - 14 AWG (0.82 - 2.08 mm2)

- IP protection degree IP 67 and IP 69K

Internet:

IP67 [1]

Datasheet 4761 [2]

Datasheet 4762 [3]

[1]: http://ip67.schurter.com

[2]: http://www.schurter.com/en/datasheet/4761

[3]: http://www.schurter.com/en/datasheet/4762



SCHURTER is an internationally leading innovator and manufacturer of electric and electronic components. The company focuses on safe power supply and easy-to-use equipment. Its extensive product portfolio comprises standard solutions in the fields of circuit protection, plugs and connectors, EMV products, switches, input systems and electronic manufacturing services. SCHURTER's global network of representative offices ensures reliable delivery and professional customer service. Where standard products are unsuitable, the company develops client-specific solutions.





Company information / Profile:

SCHURTER is an internationally leading innovator and manufacturer of electric and electronic components. The company focuses on safe power supply and easy-to-use equipment. Its extensive product portfolio comprises standard solutions in the fields of circuit protection, plugs and connectors, EMV products, switches, input systems and electronic manufacturing services. SCHURTER's global network of representative offices ensures reliable delivery and professional customer service. Where standard products are unsuitable, the company develops client-specific solutions.





PressRelease by

SCHURTER AG

Date: 10/11/2016 - 09:30

Language: English

News-ID 499645

Character count: 4337

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: SCHURTER AG

Stadt: Lucerne





Number of hits: 71



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease