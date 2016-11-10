SFC Energy: EFOY Pro fuel cell powers Event Monitoring Systems on board of Volkswagen Amarok Pickup

SFC?s most powerful fuel cell, EFOY Pro 12000 Duo, features tripled autonomy over Diesel generators.

Environmentally friendly fuel cell ensures uninterrupted off-grid power without ever having to start the engine.

Autonomous power supply is free of particulates, invisible and inaudible.

SFC Energy, a leading provider of hybrid power solutions to the stationary and mobile power generation markets, announces another security & surveillance success of their popular EFOY Pro fuel cells: Volkswagen uses the maintenance free, environmentally friendly power sources for mobile event monitoring systems on board of their Amarok Pickup. The truck, a pilot for future mobile utility vehicles, is already in operation.

The Amarok Pickup with mobile monitoring system is part of Volkswagen?s security strategy. Video systems on board use a proprietary Volkswagen technology, developed for autonomous, mobile operation with maximum flexibility in any terrain and independent from the grid. The system features immediate readiness with minimum personnel. The integrated fuel cell is responsible for the power supply. Equipped with two 28 l cartridges it will reliably power the on-board systems for over five days without any user intervention.

The video system with fuel cell is installed in the vehicle?s interior for protection. With a set-up time of merely 10 minutes, rapid response crews can react fast and incident-driven. The vehicles instruments communicate with Volkswagen headquarters via standard interface.

The Amarok uses SFC Energy?s most powerful fuel cell to date, the EFOY Pro 12000 Duo. Fuel cell operation is fully automatic and intervention-free. The fuel cell constantly monitors the system batteries? charge state. Once a critical threshold is reached, the fuel cell automatically starts operation. No engine idling is required for recharging the batteries, reducing stress and noise emissions for the crews. In operation the fuel cell produces almost zero noise and exhaust emissions, making it the ideal power source for undercover operations.



?We selected the EFOY Pro 12000 Duo for two reasons?, says Andreas Fietze, Group Security Volkswagen. ?In operation, it is silent and environmentally friendly: No noise, no emissions! The decisive advantage for us, however, is the tripled autonomy of the on-board systems thanks to the fuel cell. Up to now our teams had to maintain and refuel a generator every second day. Now, the fuel cell powers the monitoring systems on board for up to six days, without us having to do a thing. We can minimize our personnel resources and use them instead for other important tasks. ?

?We celebrate the use of our EFOY Pro fuel cells in additional special vehicles of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles?, says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy. ?The German Federal Office of Goods Transport (BAG) has been equipping the complete fleet of their toll inspection vehicles with EFOY Pro fuel cells for several years now. The reliability, maintenance and user free operation of our fuel cells, and the extremely long system autonomy they enable, create real added value for operating electric and electronic devices on board of special vehicles.?

More and more EFOY Pro fuel cells are being used as power source of choice in security-critical applications. System operators can also install the fuel cell undercover: Other than solar modules or generators a fuel cell can simply ?disappear? in a simple box, above or underground. This makes it especially attractive for undercover operations.

Additional information on the EFOY Pro fuel cell and on SFC Energy?s off grid power portfolio for security & safety, oil & gas, wind, traffic management, environmental and telecommunications applications at www.efoy-pro.com and at www.sfc.com.





SFC Energy AG (www.sfc.com) is a leading provider of hybrid solutions to the stationary and portable power generation markets. SFC is the number one supplier of fuel cells, with over 35,000 fuel cells sold to date. The Company has award-winning products and serves a range of applications in the Oil & Gas, Security & Industry and Consumer markets. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada, and sales offices in the U.S and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (WKN: 756857 ISIN: DE0007568578).





Company information / Profile:

