Big eye-catcher raised big interest at the trade fair stand

(PresseBox) - The IBC, which established itself as the most important platform for broadcast-technologies in Europe with constantly over 55,000 visitors, put the most important tendencies in the sector on display again this year. LED-image reproduction was one of the most prominent trend-technologies, preferably large-size and in high resolution, as one could see already from a distance at the eyevis stand. ?Our ePANEL-LED-walls with the smallest pixel pitch for Full-HD- and 4K-solutions raised a lot of interest amongst our customers,? Rainer Link, director of international distribution at eyevis, explains. ?They are so sophisticated and in high resolution that today they are often preferred to other visualisation technologies such as LCD or rear projection?.

The use of high-quality visualisation technologies in control rooms and as an addition to studio settings is constantly increasing. eyevis covers the market of high-quality visualisation solutions with its comprehensive portfolio. Particularly high colour accuracy and precise adjustment of the colour temperature for image reproduction, especially optimised for the requirements of broadcast applications, make eyevis products the ideal partner in TV studios and in production. ?Therefore, IBC is becoming increasingly important to us with every year?, Link adds, glad to have had good conversations with customers and the chance to establish many new contacts.

There was a range of innovations on display at the eyevis stand, including for example the ePANEL-series of LED-modules as well as the brand new TRP-rear-projection-cubes and an extension of the 4K-product range. Those are the innovations in detail:

ePANEL LED walls with minimal pixel pitch for Full-HD and 4K solutions

The bezel-free LED wall, comprised of modules of the new ePANEL-product family ?powered by Unilumin?, excels in terms of the perfect homogeneity of the single modules, which is achieved through a pre-selection of high-quality LEDs and factory calibration. The ePANELS were presented at the IBC stand in the finest pixel pitch version of 0.9 mm as a 4K video wall. The consequent high resolution, 10-bit colour depth and scalability allow for the setup of high-resolution video walls in TV studios. Thanks to the modules? 16:9 aspect ratio, common resolutions such as Full-HD or 4K are easy to implement.



Rear projection: Super-slim or for a reasonable entry price

As the first supplier ever, eyevis has integrated Texas Instruments? new controlling approach with TRP technology in its DMD unit and was presenting the new TRP rear projection cubes to the world for the first time at an extraordinary favourable entry-level price. Their smart energy efficiency also make them a truly ?green? power solution for video walls in TV studios and control rooms. At the exhibition, both versions of the ecCUBE family were exhibited: the super-thin SLIM series with its comprehensive broadcast functions as well as the new TRP series.

4K product range supplemented with compact 50? display

The compact 50? EYE-LCD-5000-QHD display expands the eyevis product range of 4K/Ultra-HD LCD monitors. The specialist for visualisation systems now supplies six models with Quad-Full-HD resolution of 3840?×?2160 pixels, with screen diagonals ranging from the latest model?s 50" up to the largest display?s 98".

High contrast even in very bright ambient light, perfect colour rendering, a large viewing angle and razor-sharp images as well as very short reaction times make these displays a first choice for many application areas in control rooms as well as in a studio.

Suitable for all applications

The flexible omniSHAPES rear projection units with LED technology top off the portfolio for all interested parties in broadcast. Thanks to their numerous screen shapes, they introduce new creative possibilities of application in TV studios.

Next to eyevis? visual display solutions, the subsidiary Teracue eyevis GmbH also showcased its hardware and software production for IPTV solutions and video networking.



eyevis, the German manufacturer of large scale video systems, is one of the leading providers and integrators of visualization systems for professional applications in control rooms, virtual reality and simulation as well as broadcast and AV. eyevis has a worldwide network of subsidiaries and certified retailers. As one of only a few providers, eyevis is capable of offering entire systems from one source. The complete solutions of eyevis include display solutions, graphic controllers, software applications as well as all necessary accessories.





