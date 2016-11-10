Airwheel S8 stand and sit self balance scooter Lets You Ride in the Fashion Front

With the improvement of living standards, more and more young people are in pursuit of vogue and individual character.

(firmenpresse) - Since the establishment in 2004, Airwheel is dedicated to bringing out the joy of technology and to practicing the Free Intelligent Life cooperate culture. This principle always promotes the company development and makes the company to the cutting edge of intelligent fashion. Recently, Airwheel S8 2-wheeled electric scooter has come out. Undoubtedly, it will be a symbol of fashion. The novel design will be arouse more and more young peoples attention. Whats more, the app enables connecting with the phone. The re-upgraded APP is built as a community for you to share the joy with friends.



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



The appearance of matte silver and porcelain white colour makes Airwheel S8 electric walkcar look classy. With the 14.8kg weight, female can lift it effortlessly. It is handy and portable whether you are in the office or during the self-driving travel. The intelligent sensor systems spread over the saddle and pedals. Airwheel S8 allows you to go forward, accelerate, decelerate and brake and so on by leaning forward or backward. Dual motors can provide strong power with steady and continuous power output. Negotiating on various road conditions, you can ride on any roads steadily with the 10 inch tubeless tires of excellent performances.



Airwheel S8 has rewritten the algorithm and upgraded the pressure sensitive system from two-shaft driving to all-round three-shaft driving. This feature achieves the purpose of either standing or sitting. What is important is that Airwheel S8 self-balancing electric scooter adopts the pressure-resistance and breathable leather saddle. If you are tired of standing, you can sit down to enjoy the surroundings. To be safer, the pedals are made of rubber to absorb the shock. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OCmdaS5-9_M



The Cassinian curve design makes it simple and faddish in externality. The unique design interprets the beauty of art. The young generation chases after these intelligent products, not only for functions, but also fashion and style. Airwheel S8 sitting posture self-balancing scooter will let you walk in the cutting edge of fashion.





