"Global availability from sales to commissioning"

Kongsberg Maritime standardizes its engineering with Aucotec

(PresseBox) - Kongsberg Maritime Engineering AS (KME), a 100% subsidiary of Norwegian technology enterprise Kongsberg Maritime AS, has opted for Aucotec AG's solution for the engineering and design of its maritime automation systems. As a standardized CAE system to be used globally, the software platform Engineering Base (EB) is to replace previous isolated solutions at KME.

Global data availability

The company requires absolutely reliable global availability of engineering data for international interdisciplinary project editing. "The database-driven nature of EB creates this availability beyond pure engineering from sales to commissioning," said Cato Strandin, Department Manager, Engineering & Studies at KME when the cooperation was announced. "We expect a significant improvement in the data quality as a result," he explained.

Distributed engineering via central database

The numerous discussions, multiple entries and corrections that were required due to the use of different engineering tools in globally distributed engineering departments would now be a thing of the past according to Strandin. All those involved will work in future with the same database. In this context, EB allows constant control of data quality and project progress via special data tracking. KME also regards the particularly efficient and clear configuring based on standardized templates as a major advantage.

Future of engineering

"We are proud to be able to support Kongsberg Maritime en route to the future of engineering. EB can fully exhibit its special flexibility in such an innovative and versatile technology enterprise. The more complex the task, the more our customers benefit from the platform," explained Markus Bochynek, Executive Officer for Sales at Aucotec AG.

After the current pilot phase during which KME engineers are developing the initial live projects with EB and preparing the productive environment, full commissioning of the software is to take place this autumn. "The experiences of key users confirm our assessment of EB's potential," reported Strandin. "From the integration into our IT environment via the connection to ERP or other project tools up to the adaptation to customer or KME requirements, the system proves to be very flexible and open. This is of interest to the whole group."



Kongsberg Maritime Engineering (KME) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kongsberg Maritime. Acting as a contracting solution partner, Kongsberg Maritime Engineering specializes in EIT (Electro, Instrumentation & Telecom) engineering and system integration, EPC (Engineering, Procurement & Construction) contracting, project management and site management. KME contributes to the Kongsberg solutions tailored to customer needs. Typically; E-house for increased power and bespoke solutions in telecommunications.

Kongsberg Maritime supplies products for navigation and automation, cargo handling systems as well as systems for seabed surveying and underwater surveillance for merchant and fishing shipping, as well as offshore platforms. Furthermore, turnkey developments for shipbuilding and floating production are as much a part of its portfolio as simulation and training courses. Its main markets are countries with offshore, shipbuilding, energy exploration and production industries. The company, based in Kongsberg (Norway), operates worldwide. The Kongsberg Group has a long history spanning over 200 years.



Aucotec AG has over 30 years of experience in developing engineering software for the entire life cycle of machines, plants and mobile systems. The solutions range from flow diagrams via control and electrical engineering for large-scale plants to modular harness design in the automotive industry. Aucotec software is in use all over the world. In addition to its headquarters in Hanover, Aucotec operates six further sites in Germany as well as subsidiaries in China, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Poland, Sweden and the US. A global network of partners ensures local support throughout the world.





