Enjoy the Riding Process with Airwheel Z5 folding smart urban e scooter

Airwheel Z5 foldable electric scooter starts a complete new way of Airwheel scooter riding.

(firmenpresse) - Airwheel Z5 starts a new Airwheel series and creates a new design style of Airwheel riding. The optimized and exquisite design style of Airwheel Z5 smart electric scooter for sale makes Airwheel riding more wonderful and exhilarating. In terms of bodywork, Airwheel Z5 is featured with tiny and exquisite design style. Unlike other types of Airwheel two-wheeled electric scooters, Airwheel Z5 is fitted with two wheels in the front and back, which makes the entire bodywork looks much slimmer and simpler. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/780318591295983616



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



The two tiny wheels with a diameter of 8 inches minimizes the size of the scooter, making it more light-weighted, space-saving and easy-to-carry. Besides, the two foldable pedals can be taken back when riders stop riding, and this makes Z5 foldable electric scooter even tiny and flexible. 13.15kg item weight and triple folding system of Z5 enables individuals to easily carry it into elevator, subway, bus, or store it in the trunk of a car.



Moreover, Airwheel Z5 urban e scooter can provide unparalleled riding experience due to humanize design details. According to ergonomics, the distance from pedal to the ground is 140mm so that everyone can keep upright when they stop riding the scooter with one foot touching the ground. Besides, for better anti-skid capability, the wheels are featured with greater land-holing capacity and the pedals are made with frosted surface to prevent riders from getting slippery.



In terms of power supply, Airwheel Z5 is featured by a set of battery pack that is replaceable and can provide sustainable power supply to Airwheel Z5 electric walkcar. No matter how long the journey is, Z5 is able to provide a stable and smooth long-distance riding experience that is comfortable and fun. Coupled with USB power supply interface, mobile phones and other daily intelligent equipment can be charged during the journey. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FeSTAIKpmk





Also, Airwheel Z5 mini electric scooter ensures a safe riding at night with specifically designed headlight and the intelligent brake taillight will give others warning. Airwheel Z5 is a well-pleasing helper for daily transportation.



Media Contact:

Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited

Contact Person: Eric

Address: Los Angeles, CA, USA

E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net

Website: http://www.airwheel.net





More information:

http://www.airwheel.net



PressRelease by

Airwheel Holding Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/11/2016 - 11:37

Language: English

News-ID 499656

Character count: 2683

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 52



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease