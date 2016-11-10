E-CAD manufacturer WSCAD awarded the "Software Made in Germany" quality seal from BITMi

(PresseBox) - WSCAD electronic GmbH has been awarded the "Software Made in Germany" seal of quality for medium-sized IT companies by the Bundesverband IT-Mittelstand e.V. (BITMi). Dr. Oliver Grün, the President of BITMi and CEO of GRÜN Software AG, presented the quality seal to Dr. Axel Zein, Managing Director of WSCAD.

?The electrical engineering solution named WSCAD SUITE distinguishes itself above all through its sophisticated design, intuitive operation and a unique price performance ratio?, according to Grün. ?The product has been successfully proven in practice for over 26 years and is also flanked by a responsive and competent customer service.?

"The Bundesverband IT-Mittelstand e.V. awards the 'Software Made in Germany' quality seal to showcase the quality of German software products" said the BITMi president in his laudatio. The scalable and modular WSCAD SUITE combines the disciplines of electrical engineering, control cabinet construction, process and fluid engineering, building automation and electrical installation in a cross-disciplinary core with a central database for symbols and part data. Over 1.2 million parts and related data from more than 125 manufacturers are freely available to users via the eponymous web portal wscaduniverse.com. The extensive user management and multilingual features of the application meet all the preconditions for international use. Due to the high degree of automation, companies achieve long-term savings and can thus free up resources for new projects in the development departments.

The "Software Made in Germany" quality seal is, according to the BITMi, a valuable marketing tool for the certified company. "We are delighted with the award of the BITMi seal of quality", says Axel Zein. "The "Software Made in Germany" award confirms our strong positioning in Germany. We will continue to expand this and open up new markets ".

The Bundesverband IT-Mittelstand e.V. ("Federal Association of ITSMEs", BITMi, www.bitmi.de) is the only IT trade association that exclusively represents the interests of small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) in Germany. BITMi includes both direct members as well as associated regional and professional associations of medium-sized enterprises from the IT sector. The association thus represents the interests of more than 1000 medium-sized IT companies in Germany with sales of more than one billion euros.





WSCAD electronic GmbH, headquartered in Bergkirchen near Munich, offers enterprises and professionals fast and reliable E-CAD solutions with an outstanding price-performance ratio for the entire electrical engineering design and documentation. The modular and scalable WSCAD SUITE provides users from the fields of electrical engineering, cabinet engineering, P&ID, fluid technology, building automation and electrical installation with an integrated set of all the tools that are needed for the planning, design and development of electrical plants and equipment.

Standardization, reuse, and automation significantly accelerate planning and construction time from several weeks to just a few hours and minutes while also ensuring a higher quality of work results. With over 1.2 million parts from more than 125 manufacturers, wscaduniverse.com is by far the largest E-CAD data library of symbols and manufactured parts on the market and the only one that supports both WSCAD and EPLAN* users alike. The use and provision of data is free for users and the manufacturers of parts and equipment. Eleven seamlessly integrated services from the WSCAD Global Business Services such as engineering and migration checkups, workflow and processes, consulting and training or the digitizing and importing of paper documentation and third-party E-CAD formats round off the product range.

WSCAD is part of the Buhl group, an owner-managed software manufacturer in Germany, with more than 700 employees. The staff at the Bergkirchen and Würselen sites (in North Rhine-Westphalia) as well as an international dealer network serve customers from all over the world.





Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/11/2016

