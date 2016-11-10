Vyze Announces New Senior Vice President of Sales

Sales Leader Matthew Riley Joins to Accelerate Growth at Leading Fintech Platform

(firmenpresse) - AUSTIN, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- , a leader in cloud-based financial technology for retailers and lenders, announced today that Matthew Riley has joined the company as the Senior Vice President of Sales.

Riley has over 20 years of leadership experience in business development within the financial services and electronic payments space. His depth of industry knowledge and his proven ability to build high-performance teams will be a key in growing Vyze's customer base of enterprise retailer partners.

"The number of retailers seeking to provide more financing options to serve more customers across multiple channels has grown exponentially," said CEO Keith Nealon. "Vyze is dedicated to meeting these challenges by delivering the platform, needed to fuel long-term growth for businesses of all sizes."

"Matt's market expertise, industry connections, sales acumen, and ability to build key relationships fit perfectly with our drive to build the leading network of retail and lending partners to provide consumers' financing whenever and wherever they shop. We've been busy this year expanding our executive leadership team and Matt is another fantastic addition to our growing world class team."

Prior to joining Vyze, Riley worked at PayPal in successive enterprise retail roles including Senior Director and General Manager of PayPal's Everyday Spend Vertical, where he led the team charged with advancing PayPal's market-entry into brick-and-mortar retailers. Prior to PayPal, Matt was part of BillMeLater's go-to-market partnership team; he was instrumental in helping drive adoption of BillMeLater by key merchants, which led to company being acquired by eBay/PayPal in 2008.

Riley joins the recent key arrivals at Vyze of CFO John Whitmarsh and Vice President of Product Management Azim Panjwani, as the company continues to add strength to its leadership talent. With additional resources from in June, the company is primed to bring its next generation and in-store products to market.

"As commerce continues migrating from in-store to online and mobile platforms, and customer preferences evolve, tremendous opportunities are opening up for an omnichannel, enterprise financing platform that Vyze delivers," said Riley. "I'm excited to join the innovators at Vyze and look forward to connecting our best-in-class technology to a growing market of lenders, merchants, and customers."

Vyze is a leading cloud-based financial technology company for businesses. By combining technology, a comprehensive lending supply, and support under one roof, Vyze is able to deliver businesses simpler, more satisfying financing experiences for their customers, wherever and whenever they shop.

