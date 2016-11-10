The B2 Group announces enhanced secure cloud-based services

(firmenpresse) - Partnership with EBRC, the European Business Reliance Centre, to offer subscribers to its Multi-Bank Integrator automated banking integration platform the highest levels of resilience and security



London and Luxembourg, 11 October, 2016. The B2 Group, provider of based payments, investment funds and FX automation software and consultancy solutions for transaction banks, insurers, third-party administrators, fund companies and corporates across the globe, announced today that it is partnering with EBRC to host its award winning Multi-Bank Integrator platform.



Multi-Bank is B2s automated banking platform for corporate cash and treasury management integration, especially those with multi-national banking relationships and subsidiaries. Seamless integration with the corporates TMS or ERP systems effectively links those systems automatically with the core systems of the banks, leading to substantial cost and efficiency savings as well as real-time cash visibility and control of outgoing payments. However, market trends towards increased levels of automation mean increased security and resilience requirements, especially with cloud-based services such as Multi-Bank. EBRC is a trusted provider of hosting services to the financial sector, with state-of-the-art Tier IV certified data centres, guaranteeing the highest levels of availability, performance and security.



We have been delighted with the success of Multi-Bank since its launch at the start of the year, comments Phil Boland, CEO, The B2 Group, and with our growing client base of corporate treasury departments utilising the platform more and more for high value payments and mission critical cash reporting. The combination of our in-platform security features and EBRCs expertise offers our clients very high levels of assurance regarding the resilience of the Multi-bank cloud and with todays cyber threats, security is more important than ever, providing even further assurance to Multi-Bank subscribers.





We are very proud to count the B2 Group amongst our partners adds Yves Reding, CEO, EBRC. EBRC prides itself in offering institutions in highly sensitive sectors such as finance the very best in data centre hosting, meaning that our cloud-based infrastructure gives B2 clients a secure, scalable and robust foundation for their mission critical applications, especially transaction and report processing. We look forward to continuing working with B2 to help provide their clients the service and assurance they require in todays evolving payments world.



B2 has also announced that the EBRC cloud-based infrastructure will be available to its insurance and asset management clients, and B2 will be exhibiting the full range of its services at the forthcoming Eurofinance conference in Vienna between October 12 and 14, 2016.



For all enquiries or queries about B2 and Multi-Bank, please contact The B2 Group.







More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/The-B2-Group-announces-enhanced-secure-cloud-based-services



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

About The B2 Group

The B2 Group provides payments, funds and FX automation and integration STP software and consultancy solutions to banks, corporates, insurers and fund administrators across the world, especially in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Whether it be for a corporate treasurer seeking to streamline banking integration and cash visibility, a transaction bank wishing to on-board clients more efficiently, an insurer needing to automate bank and asset manager integration or a fund administrator connecting to distribution platforms, B2 Group is a trusted provider, delivering robust technology to meet today's business challenges. Our flexible and highly secure solutions are available to run on-site or as a fully hosted cloud-based service, and come with our philosophy of 'total support', a combination of world-class software, subject-matter expertise and two decades of experience helping our clients reduce costs and increase revenue. For further information, please visit www.theb2group.net



About EBRC  European Business Reliance Centre

Driven by the search of excellence, EBRC stands out by addressing the issues and challenges of the management of sensitive information and critical infrastructures. EBRC runs its ICT Trusted Services Europe in its own highly secured and Tier IV certified data centres. Located in Luxembourg, in the heart of Europe, EBRC serves 280 international clients, from 40 different countries. From Data Centre Services to integrated Cloud Computing and ICT Managed Services, EBRC ensures the end-to-end services of its Clients and can help you launch or boost your business in a stable international-minded country, with top GDP Performance and AAA rating. For further information, please visit www.ebrc.com

PressRelease by

RealWire

PressContact / Agency:

William Wrest

The B2 Group

+442 030 087 397

bill.wrest(at)theb2group.net



Jean-François Hugon

Head of Marketing EBRC

+352 26 06 1

jean-francois.hugon(at)ebrc.com

Date: 10/11/2016 - 12:15

Language: English

News-ID 499665

Character count: 3002

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Fran Cator

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: 01522 883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 21



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease