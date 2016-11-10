INVITATION: SCOR GROUP 2016 Q3 RESULTS

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Invitation
11 October 2016
SCOR GROUP 2016 Q3 RESULTS
INVITATION TO ANALYST AND INVESTOR
PRESENTATION AND CONFERENCE CALL
on Thursday 27 October 2016
at 09:30 CET (08:30 GMT)
The conference call will be held in English
and followed by a Q&A session
The press release and investor presentation will be published on our website on
27 October 2016 by 07:30 CET (06:30 GMT) at the latest.
We invite you to join this meeting:
* On our website www.scor.com via live audio webcast (a recorded version will
also be available after the conference)
* By telephone (a recorded version will also be available after the
conference) (see next page for conference call details)
Conference call in English - 09:30 CET (08:30 GMT)
* On the SCOR website
Connect to www.scor.com to follow the live webcast in English and download all
the documents
relating to the SCOR group 2016 Q3 Results.
* By telephone
The direct dial-in numbers, to be called ten minutes before the start of the
conference, are:
+----------------+----------------------+----------+
| Location | Phone Number | Pin code |
+----------------+----------------------+----------+
| France | +33 (0)1 76 77 22 75 | 7177157 |
+----------------+----------------------+----------+
| Germany | +49 (0)69 2222 13420 | 7177157 |
+----------------+----------------------+----------+
| Asia | +852 3018 8767 | 7177157 |
+----------------+----------------------+----------+
| Switzerland | +41 (0)22 567 5729 | 7177157 |
+----------------+----------------------+----------+
| United Kingdom | +44 (0)203 043 2003 | 7177157 |
+----------------+----------------------+----------+
| United States | +1 719-457-2086 | 7177157 |
+----------------+----------------------+----------+
If possible, please call from a fixed line to maximize sound quality.
You will be asked by an operator to indicate which meeting you wish to
participate in, please quote: "SCOR Conference".
At the end of the presentation you will be able to put your questions to the
SCOR Executive Team.
A replay will be available from the end of the conference until 11 November
2016 inclusive, by dialing:
+----------------+-----------------------+----------+
| Location | Phone Number | Pin code |
+----------------+-----------------------+----------+
| France | +33 (0) 1 70 48 00 94 | 7177157 |
+----------------+-----------------------+----------+
| Germany | +49 (0) 69 2000 1800 | 7177157 |
+----------------+-----------------------+----------+
| Asia | +852 3008 0334 | 7177157 |
+----------------+-----------------------+----------+
| Switzerland | +41 (0) 22 567 5709 | 7177157 |
+----------------+-----------------------+----------+
| United Kingdom | +44 (0) 207 984 7568 | 7177157 |
+----------------+-----------------------+----------+
| United States | +1 719-457-0820 | 7177157 |
+----------------+-----------------------+----------+
Contact details
Bertrand Bougon
Head of Investor Relations
& Rating Agencies
+33 (0)1 58 44 71 68
bbougon(at)scor.com
http://www.scor.com/
SCOR photo gallery
Twitter: (at)SCOR_SE
SCOR Invitation:
http://hugin.info/143549/R/2048201/765759.pdf
More information:
http://www.scor.com/en.html
