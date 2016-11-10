INVITATION: SCOR GROUP 2016 Q3 RESULTS

Invitation

11 October 2016





SCOR GROUP 2016 Q3 RESULTS







INVITATION TO ANALYST AND INVESTOR



PRESENTATION AND CONFERENCE CALL











on Thursday 27 October 2016

at 09:30 CET (08:30 GMT)



The conference call will be held in English



and followed by a Q&A session









The press release and investor presentation will be published on our website on

27 October 2016 by 07:30 CET (06:30 GMT) at the latest.







We invite you to join this meeting:







* On our website www.scor.com via live audio webcast (a recorded version will

also be available after the conference)



* By telephone (a recorded version will also be available after the

conference) (see next page for conference call details)















*



* ***** *







Conference call in English - 09:30 CET (08:30 GMT)







* On the SCOR website







Connect to www.scor.com to follow the live webcast in English and download all

the documents



relating to the SCOR group 2016 Q3 Results.







* By telephone







The direct dial-in numbers, to be called ten minutes before the start of the

conference, are:







+----------------+----------------------+----------+

| Location | Phone Number | Pin code |

+----------------+----------------------+----------+

| France | +33 (0)1 76 77 22 75 | 7177157 |

+----------------+----------------------+----------+

| Germany | +49 (0)69 2222 13420 | 7177157 |



+----------------+----------------------+----------+

| Asia | +852 3018 8767 | 7177157 |

+----------------+----------------------+----------+

| Switzerland | +41 (0)22 567 5729 | 7177157 |

+----------------+----------------------+----------+

| United Kingdom | +44 (0)203 043 2003 | 7177157 |

+----------------+----------------------+----------+

| United States | +1 719-457-2086 | 7177157 |

+----------------+----------------------+----------+







If possible, please call from a fixed line to maximize sound quality.



You will be asked by an operator to indicate which meeting you wish to

participate in, please quote: "SCOR Conference".



At the end of the presentation you will be able to put your questions to the

SCOR Executive Team.



A replay will be available from the end of the conference until 11 November

2016 inclusive, by dialing:







+----------------+-----------------------+----------+

| Location | Phone Number | Pin code |

+----------------+-----------------------+----------+

| France | +33 (0) 1 70 48 00 94 | 7177157 |

+----------------+-----------------------+----------+

| Germany | +49 (0) 69 2000 1800 | 7177157 |

+----------------+-----------------------+----------+

| Asia | +852 3008 0334 | 7177157 |

+----------------+-----------------------+----------+

| Switzerland | +41 (0) 22 567 5709 | 7177157 |

+----------------+-----------------------+----------+

| United Kingdom | +44 (0) 207 984 7568 | 7177157 |

+----------------+-----------------------+----------+

| United States | +1 719-457-0820 | 7177157 |

+----------------+-----------------------+----------+















Contact details











Bertrand Bougon



Head of Investor Relations



& Rating Agencies



+33 (0)1 58 44 71 68



bbougon(at)scor.com







http://www.scor.com/



SCOR photo gallery



Twitter: (at)SCOR_SE















SCOR Invitation:

http://hugin.info/143549/R/2048201/765759.pdf







