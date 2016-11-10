       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


INVITATION: SCOR GROUP 2016 Q3 RESULTS

ID: 499668
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


Invitation
11 October 2016


SCOR GROUP 2016 Q3 RESULTS



INVITATION TO ANALYST AND INVESTOR

PRESENTATION AND CONFERENCE CALL





on Thursday 27 October 2016
at 09:30 CET (08:30 GMT)

The conference call will be held in English

and followed by a Q&A session




The press release and investor presentation will be published on our website on
27 October 2016 by 07:30 CET (06:30 GMT) at the latest.



We invite you to join this meeting:



* On our website www.scor.com via live audio webcast (a recorded version will
also be available after the conference)

* By telephone (a recorded version will also be available after the
conference) (see next page for conference call details)







*

* ***** *



Conference call in English - 09:30 CET (08:30 GMT)



* On the SCOR website



Connect to www.scor.com to follow the live webcast in English and download all
the documents

relating to the SCOR group 2016 Q3 Results.



* By telephone



The direct dial-in numbers, to be called ten minutes before the start of the
conference, are:



+----------------+----------------------+----------+
| Location | Phone Number | Pin code |
+----------------+----------------------+----------+
| France | +33 (0)1 76 77 22 75 | 7177157 |
+----------------+----------------------+----------+
| Germany | +49 (0)69 2222 13420 | 7177157 |


+----------------+----------------------+----------+
| Asia | +852 3018 8767 | 7177157 |
+----------------+----------------------+----------+
| Switzerland | +41 (0)22 567 5729 | 7177157 |
+----------------+----------------------+----------+
| United Kingdom | +44 (0)203 043 2003 | 7177157 |
+----------------+----------------------+----------+
| United States | +1 719-457-2086 | 7177157 |
+----------------+----------------------+----------+



If possible, please call from a fixed line to maximize sound quality.

You will be asked by an operator to indicate which meeting you wish to
participate in, please quote: "SCOR Conference".

At the end of the presentation you will be able to put your questions to the
SCOR Executive Team.

A replay will be available from the end of the conference until 11 November
2016 inclusive, by dialing:



+----------------+-----------------------+----------+
| Location | Phone Number | Pin code |
+----------------+-----------------------+----------+
| France | +33 (0) 1 70 48 00 94 | 7177157 |
+----------------+-----------------------+----------+
| Germany | +49 (0) 69 2000 1800 | 7177157 |
+----------------+-----------------------+----------+
| Asia | +852 3008 0334 | 7177157 |
+----------------+-----------------------+----------+
| Switzerland | +41 (0) 22 567 5709 | 7177157 |
+----------------+-----------------------+----------+
| United Kingdom | +44 (0) 207 984 7568 | 7177157 |
+----------------+-----------------------+----------+
| United States | +1 719-457-0820 | 7177157 |
+----------------+-----------------------+----------+







Contact details





Bertrand Bougon

Head of Investor Relations

& Rating Agencies

+33 (0)1 58 44 71 68

bbougon(at)scor.com



http://www.scor.com/

 SCOR photo gallery

 Twitter: (at)SCOR_SE







SCOR Invitation:
http://hugin.info/143549/R/2048201/765759.pdf



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: SCOR via GlobeNewswire






More information:
http://www.scor.com/en.html



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: hugin
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/11/2016 - 11:48
Language: English
News-ID 499668
Character count: 4975
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: SCOR
Stadt: Paris


Number of hits: 9

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.846
Registriert Heute: 7
Registriert Gestern: 24
Mitglied(er) online: 2
Gäste Online: 239


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z