Wärtsilä Corporation Financial Calendar 11 October 2016 at 10:30 am EET



Wärtsilä's Interim Report January-September 2016 to be published 25 October

2016 at 8.30 a.m. local time



Wärtsilä Corporation will publish its Interim Report for the period January-

September 2016 on Tuesday 25 October 2016 at 8.30 a.m. Finnish time. The report

will be available in pdf-format and in a web-based report system at

www.wartsilareports.com as well as on the company website at www.wartsila.com

after publishing.



An analyst and press conference will be held on the same date, on Tuesday 25

October 2016, at 10.00 a.m. Finnish time (8.00 a.m. UK time), at the Wärtsilä

headquarters in Helsinki, Finland. The combined web- and teleconference will be

held in English and can be viewed at the following address:

http://wcc.webeventservices.com/r.htm?e=1278954&s=1&k=6DAAD0150CB60B0FBAD47F8A58

FD8D46.



To participate in the teleconference please register at the following address:

http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/89931295. You will receive dial-in

details by e-mail once you have registered. If problems occur, please press *0

for operator assistance. Please use *6 to mute your phone during the

teleconference and the same code to unmute.



An on-demand version of the webcast will be available on the company website

later the same day.



www.wartsila.com











