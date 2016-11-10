(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Wärtsilä Corporation Financial Calendar 11 October 2016 at 10:30 am EET
Wärtsilä's Interim Report January-September 2016 to be published 25 October
2016 at 8.30 a.m. local time
Wärtsilä Corporation will publish its Interim Report for the period January-
September 2016 on Tuesday 25 October 2016 at 8.30 a.m. Finnish time. The report
will be available in pdf-format and in a web-based report system at
www.wartsilareports.com as well as on the company website at www.wartsila.com
after publishing.
An analyst and press conference will be held on the same date, on Tuesday 25
October 2016, at 10.00 a.m. Finnish time (8.00 a.m. UK time), at the Wärtsilä
headquarters in Helsinki, Finland. The combined web- and teleconference will be
held in English and can be viewed at the following address:
http://wcc.webeventservices.com/r.htm?e=1278954&s=1&k=6DAAD0150CB60B0FBAD47F8A58
FD8D46.
To participate in the teleconference please register at the following address:
http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/89931295. You will receive dial-in
details by e-mail once you have registered. If problems occur, please press *0
for operator assistance. Please use *6 to mute your phone during the
teleconference and the same code to unmute.
An on-demand version of the webcast will be available on the company website
later the same day.
www.wartsila.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Wärtsilä Oyj Abp via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.wartsila.com
Date: 10/11/2016 - 09:30
Language: English
News-ID 499669
Character count: 1945
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Wärtsilä Oyj Abp
Stadt: Helsinki
Number of hits: 8
