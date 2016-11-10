Alaloop becomes Maltem Insight Performance

Maltem Consulting Group, consulting firm specialized in Business Performance and

Digital innovation is going further in the integration of its subsidiary

specialized in performance monitoring of information systems with managed

services.



Alaloop is completing its transformation within the group with a new name:

Maltem Insight Performance.



Third subsidiary of the group, it is bold and responsive to complex problematics

of IT and Business decision makers that it daily supports in their digital

transformation.



In 2 years, it won new major contracts and generated a growth of more than 38%

of its turnover in 2015 thanks to the launch of innovative projects for actors

of the CAC 40 within sectors of mass retail, industry, energy, luxury,

transports and services.



« Maltem Insight Performance has revolutionized its market and supported its

clients in the implementation of disruptive projects around Big Data, IoT and

Mobility. This strong positioning fits perfectly into the continuity of the

group's innovative strategy which allows great ordering customers to make the

difference with their digital transformation. We are strengthening our expertise

with strong added value and reasserting our intention to be among the best

actors of the control of the organizational and technological issues of

tomorrow» Jean Luc Clamen, co-founder Maltem Consulting Group



An innovative offer of service



Maltem Insight Performance offers a methodology and an agile solution for

monitoring the performance of information systems. It allows Business and IT top

management to remain focused on their core business, to optimize the user

experience, to anticipate the impact of the launch of new projects and

ultimately to ensure their relevance in order to quickly get a ROI.





« Our offer is addressing all top management of information systems and

technology services of great accounts. Indeed, thanks to our dedicated support

we measure the real efficiency and the added value of innovative tools and

services made available to clients and users. It is obvious that in contexts

like the Cloud, Big Data, Mobility and the emergence of new technologies like

Blockchain there is a major impact in the digital transformation of great

groups: IT teams need now more than ever to be proactive in order to quickly

meet the level of quality service which users and top management are expecting.

» Sarah ELYAFI, Marketing Manager of Maltem Insight Performance.



The group which is present in France (Paris, Lille, Biarritz) and also in

Brussels, Luxembourg, Hong Kong and Singapore is currently communicating on the

Maltem Insight Performance's offer in Asia in order to support new clients in

their development at an international level thanks to a close relationship which

is essential for the best undertaking of large-scale projects.









Source: Maltem via GlobeNewswire















http://www.maltem.com/



