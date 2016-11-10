Alaloop becomes Maltem Insight Performance

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Maltem Consulting Group, consulting firm specialized in Business Performance and
Digital innovation is going further in the integration of its subsidiary
specialized in performance monitoring of information systems with managed
services.
Alaloop is completing its transformation within the group with a new name:
Maltem Insight Performance.
Third subsidiary of the group, it is bold and responsive to complex problematics
of IT and Business decision makers that it daily supports in their digital
transformation.
In 2 years, it won new major contracts and generated a growth of more than 38%
of its turnover in 2015 thanks to the launch of innovative projects for actors
of the CAC 40 within sectors of mass retail, industry, energy, luxury,
transports and services.
« Maltem Insight Performance has revolutionized its market and supported its
clients in the implementation of disruptive projects around Big Data, IoT and
Mobility. This strong positioning fits perfectly into the continuity of the
group's innovative strategy which allows great ordering customers to make the
difference with their digital transformation. We are strengthening our expertise
with strong added value and reasserting our intention to be among the best
actors of the control of the organizational and technological issues of
tomorrow» Jean Luc Clamen, co-founder Maltem Consulting Group
An innovative offer of service
Maltem Insight Performance offers a methodology and an agile solution for
monitoring the performance of information systems. It allows Business and IT top
management to remain focused on their core business, to optimize the user
experience, to anticipate the impact of the launch of new projects and
ultimately to ensure their relevance in order to quickly get a ROI.
« Our offer is addressing all top management of information systems and
technology services of great accounts. Indeed, thanks to our dedicated support
we measure the real efficiency and the added value of innovative tools and
services made available to clients and users. It is obvious that in contexts
like the Cloud, Big Data, Mobility and the emergence of new technologies like
Blockchain there is a major impact in the digital transformation of great
groups: IT teams need now more than ever to be proactive in order to quickly
meet the level of quality service which users and top management are expecting.
» Sarah ELYAFI, Marketing Manager of Maltem Insight Performance.
The group which is present in France (Paris, Lille, Biarritz) and also in
Brussels, Luxembourg, Hong Kong and Singapore is currently communicating on the
Maltem Insight Performance's offer in Asia in order to support new clients in
their development at an international level thanks to a close relationship which
is essential for the best undertaking of large-scale projects.
