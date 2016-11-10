Kalmar participates in Accenture Digital Innovation Challenge - ADIC16

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 11 OCTOBER 2016 AT 11.00 (EEST)



Kalmar, part of Cargotec, invites student teams to work on new data-driven

concepts and business models through Accenture Digital Innovation Challenge

(ADIC16). Kalmar's challenge is to create new business concepts and digital

services from big data.



"Kalmar's customers are increasingly interested in new ways to optimise their

terminal operations. Our solutions have multiple touchpoints to containers in

the value chain where data is collected from equipment and different other

systems. Now we're looking for fresh new ideas on how to turn the various data

flows and data into new business opportunities," says Tommi Pettersson, VP

Software and Automation development at Kalmar.



Accenture Digital Innovation Challenge (ADIC) is a concept competition where

young talents team up to innovate new services, product concepts or business

models to real-life business challenges of partner companies and organisations.

ADIC invites students from the Finnish universities and universities of applied

sciences, representing both technical and business study backgrounds, to

participate in the challenge.



"ADIC16 is a great way to interact with the student community and to get new and

even radical ideas from the younger generation. The teams consist of students

with diverse backgrounds, which is a fantastic setup when we are seeking for

novel ideas and concepts," explains Lasse Eriksson, VP Digitalisation at

Cargotec.



In the first phase, several teams will work on the challenge and propose their

idea in a "Case Day" held on 29 October 2016. During that day, one team will be

selected for a more intense mentoring phase with Kalmar during November. The

goal is to ensure that the developed concept will match customer needs and

Kalmar business targets. The team will present their solution in the Slush



conference that will be held in Helsinki on 30 November - 1 December 2016 and

compete with six other teams that work for other companies through ADIC16. The

winning team will be awarded in Slush with a prize of 10,000 euros.



The application period for ADIC16 ends on 13 October 2016. Kalmar's Challenge is

available on YouTube: https://youtu.be/BephyTqdJWs



Further information for the press:



Tommi Pettersson, VP Software and Automation development, Kalmar,

tommi.pettersson(at)kalmarglobal.com



Lasse Eriksson, VP Digitalisation, Cargotec, lasse.eriksson(at)cargotec.com



Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel.

+358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof(at)kalmarglobal.com



Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to

ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the

industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container

handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by

a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service

network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal

processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com



Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2015

totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs over 11,000 people.

www.cargotec.com







More information:

http://www.cargotec.com



