Agfa Graphics considers closing its offset printing plate factory in Vallese, Italy

Mortsel / Belgium, October, 11, 2016 - 10:00 a.m. CET
Agfa Graphics announced today that it plans to close down its factory in
Vallese, Italy, one of its seven printing plate manufacturing sites worldwide.
This smaller facility produces lithographic aluminum printing plates for offset
presses. For several years, these product lines have been facing a weaker market
demand, primarily in Europe.
"This decision is part of our global streamlining plan to reduce our
manufacturing capacity and to improve the cost structure of our printing plate
business. This is necessary to remain the leading company in an extremely
competitive prepress business amid global economic uncertainty," says Stefaan
Vanhooren, President of Agfa Graphics.
After having considered alternative options, management has informed all
employees about its intention to close the Vallese facility, impacting 120
employee positions. "We will soon start up the information and consultation
process with employee representatives and we are committed to a constructive
dialog in order to mitigate the social impact as well as possible," says Stefaan
Vanhooren.
About Agfa
The Agfa-Gevaert Group develops, manufactures and distributes an extensive range
of analogue and digital imaging systems and IT solutions, mainly for the
printing industry and the healthcare sector, as well as for specific industrial
applications.
The Agfa-Gevaert Group's headquarters and parent company are located in Mortsel,
Belgium. The Group's operational activities are divided in three independent
business groups, Agfa Graphics, Agfa HealthCare and Agfa Specialty Products. All
business groups have strong market positions, well-defined strategies and full
responsibilities, authority and accountability.
The Agfa-Gevaert Group has production facilities around the world, with the
largest production and research centers in Belgium, the United States, Canada,
Germany, France, China and Brazil.
The company is commercially active worldwide through wholly owned sales
organizations in more than 40 countries. In countries where the company does not
have its own sales organization, the market is served by a network of agents and
representatives.
In 2015, the Agfa-Gevaert Group achieved a turnover of 2,646 million Euro.
For more information visit www.agfa.com.
Contact:
Viviane Dictus
Director Corporate Communication
Septestraat 27
2640 Mortsel - Belgium
T +32 (0) 3 444 71 24
E viviane.dictus(at)agfa.com
Johan Jacobs
Corporate Press Relations Manager
T +32 (0)3/444 80 15
E johan.jacobs(at)agfa.com
