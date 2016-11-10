Agfa Graphics considers closing its offset printing plate factory in Vallese, Italy

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Mortsel / Belgium, October, 11, 2016 - 10:00 a.m. CET



Agfa Graphics announced today that it plans to close down its factory in

Vallese, Italy, one of its seven printing plate manufacturing sites worldwide.

This smaller facility produces lithographic aluminum printing plates for offset

presses. For several years, these product lines have been facing a weaker market

demand, primarily in Europe.



"This decision is part of our global streamlining plan to reduce our

manufacturing capacity and to improve the cost structure of our printing plate

business. This is necessary to remain the leading company in an extremely

competitive prepress business amid global economic uncertainty," says Stefaan

Vanhooren, President of Agfa Graphics.



After having considered alternative options, management has informed all

employees about its intention to close the Vallese facility, impacting 120

employee positions. "We will soon start up the information and consultation

process with employee representatives and we are committed to a constructive

dialog in order to mitigate the social impact as well as possible," says Stefaan

Vanhooren.

(end of message)







About Agfa

The Agfa-Gevaert Group develops, manufactures and distributes an extensive range

of analogue and digital imaging systems and IT solutions, mainly for the

printing industry and the healthcare sector, as well as for specific industrial

applications.



The Agfa-Gevaert Group's headquarters and parent company are located in Mortsel,

Belgium. The Group's operational activities are divided in three independent

business groups, Agfa Graphics, Agfa HealthCare and Agfa Specialty Products. All

business groups have strong market positions, well-defined strategies and full

responsibilities, authority and accountability.

The Agfa-Gevaert Group has production facilities around the world, with the



largest production and research centers in Belgium, the United States, Canada,

Germany, France, China and Brazil.



The company is commercially active worldwide through wholly owned sales

organizations in more than 40 countries. In countries where the company does not

have its own sales organization, the market is served by a network of agents and

representatives.



In 2015, the Agfa-Gevaert Group achieved a turnover of 2,646 million Euro.

For more information visit www.agfa.com.



Contact:

Viviane Dictus

Director Corporate Communication

Septestraat 27

2640 Mortsel - Belgium

T +32 (0) 3 444 71 24

E viviane.dictus(at)agfa.com



Johan Jacobs

Corporate Press Relations Manager

T +32 (0)3/444 80 15

E johan.jacobs(at)agfa.com



Press release in pdf format:

http://hugin.info/133908/R/2048151/765726.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Agfa-Gevaert via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.agfa.com



PressRelease by

Agfa-Gevaert

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/11/2016 - 10:00

Language: English

News-ID 499673

Character count: 3434

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Agfa-Gevaert

Stadt: Mortsel





Number of hits: 8



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease