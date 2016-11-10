ABN AMRO Press Release: Caroline Princen steps down from ABN AMRO's Managing Board

After due consultation, the Supervisory Board of ABN AMRO has agreed with

Managing Board member Caroline Princen that she will resign from the Board on 1

January 2017 and will leave the bank on 1 July 2017, in accordance with the

terms of notice. As she will not be succeeded, the Managing Board will be

downsized from seven to six members.



Caroline Princen is responsible for many of ABN AMRO's support activities. As

reported on 17 August 2016, these activities will be reviewed as part of an

efficiency operation at ABN AMRO. As a result, the bank's senior management will

also be reorganised and Caroline Princen's position in the Managing Board will

cease to exist. The responsibilities in her portfolio will be reallocated among

the incumbent members of the Board.



Olga Zoutendijk, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: 'We would like to thank

Caroline Princen for all she has done for the bank. She played a very important

part in the integration of ABN AMRO and Fortis Bank Nederland.'



Gerrit Zalm, Chairman of the Managing Board: 'As a member of the transition team

and later as a member of the Managing Board, Caroline Princen made a valuable

contribution to creating the bank we are today, and I am very grateful to her

for that.'



Caroline Princen, outgoing member of the Managing Board: 'My mandate at ABN AMRO

has come to an end. I will hand over my portfolio to my colleagues in full

confidence. I'm proud of how ABN AMRO has developed over the past years, and

particularly of all my colleagues at the bank who contributed to this.'







