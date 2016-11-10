Quarterly ERI Scientific Beta smart beta index performance report

Among the highlights of the September 2016 monthly performance report for the

* This quarter, ending September 30, 2016, the best performing index in the

Developed World universe among smart factor indices is the SciBeta Developed

Value Diversified Multi-Strategy index with a relative return of 0.50%

compared to the broad cap-weighted index, while the SciBeta Developed Low

Volatility Diversified Multi-Strategy index posts the lowest relative return

* Scientific Beta Multi-Beta Multi-Strategy (MBMS) indices provide an

allocation to well-rewarded smart factor indices. Over the live period

ending this quarter, 18 out of the 21 Scientific Beta Multi-Beta Multi-

Strategy indices post positive relative returns over their corresponding

live periods compared to the broad cap-weighted indices of the respective

regions for the same time period with average annualised outperformance of

* This quarter, the SciBeta Developed Multi-Beta Multi-Strategy 4-Factor EW

index, the SciBeta Developed Multi-Beta Multi-Strategy 6-Factor EW index and

the SciBeta Developed Multi-Beta Multi-Strategy Quality index post relative

returns of -1.52%, -1.16% and -0.37% respectively, compared to cap-weighted

indices. This underperformance is due to a market environment of bullish

reversal which has strongly penalised low volatility and momentum stocks.

Year-to-date, the relative returns of the SciBeta Developed Multi-Beta

* Over the last ten years, all Scientific Beta Multi-Beta Multi-Strategy

indices post positive excess return compared to broad cap-weighted indices.

If we consider the 6-Factor EW allocation, the annualised excess return



ranges from 1.73% for the SciBeta United States Multi-Beta Multi-Strategy 6-

Factor EW index to 3.49% for the SciBeta Japan Multi-Beta Multi-Strategy 6-

As part of its policy of transferring know-how to the industry, EDHEC-Risk

Institute has set up ERI Scientific Beta. ERI Scientific Beta is an original

initiative which aims to favour the adoption of the latest advances in smart

beta design and implementation by the whole investment industry. Its academic

origin provides the foundation for its strategy: offer, in the best economic

conditions possible, the smart beta solutions that are most proven

scientifically with full transparency of both the methods and the associated

