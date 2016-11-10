D2L Partners with Collabco to Deliver a Powerful, Seamless and Personalised Learning Experience

Brightspace integration with myday dashboard will transform learning for students worldwide



London - 11 October, 2016  D2L, a global learning technology leader, has announced a strategic partnership with education software development company, Collabco. The partnership will allow access to D2Ls Virtual Learning Environment (VLE), Brightspace through myday, Collabcos comprehensive student dashboard, in an effort to provide an engaging learning and collaboration solution to universities worldwide.



Collabcos myday is a cloud-based student portal that is available across any device as a native mobile application, providing access to data sources such as student records, timetabling and payments. The dashboard is used by many leading educational establishments to drive student engagement, participation and retention. Students with access to myday will now be able to harness the benefits of the Brightspace VLE, an extension of their physical classroom delivering a learning experience in a manner thats familiar to todays mobile-first, digital generation.



The Brightspace platform includes a number of advantages that were attractive to Collabco, such as enabling students to engage in online, blended, and competency based education programmes on a single platform. In addition, Brightspace provides tutors with rich analytics that enable them to identify at-risk students and deliver a personal learning experience to every user.



D2L and Collabco offer solutions that complement each other perfectly, and because of our shared views and goals within education, we have no doubt that this will be an extremely fulfilling partnership, said Mark Francis, CEO of Collabco. We believe Brightspace will be a great addition to the myday platform due to its innovative approach to delivering online courses that supports blended learning and flipped classroom models. It was this ability to create a unique and personalised learning experience that was key in making our choice.





At D2L we are working toward very clear goals  to make learning experiences better, improve educational outcomes and inspire students to reach their full potential, said Elliot Gowans, VP EMEA at D2L. With myday, Collabco offers an innovative solution, where todays learners can access the information they need to succeed. Its intuitive design integrates seamlessly with Brightspace, making this an obvious choice for a partnership.



D2L currently serves learners around the world and the companys track record of innovation has been widely recognised. In March, Fast Company Ranked D2L #6 on the Most Innovative Companies of 2016 list in the Data Science Category, amongst Google, IBM, Spotify, Costco, and Blue Cross Blue Shield. eLearning Magazine recently rated D2L as #1 in Adaptive Learning, and Brightspace was recently named the #1 VLE in Higher Ed by Ovum Research.







