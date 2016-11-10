LS telcom joins African Telecommunications Union

(firmenpresse) - Lichtenau/Baden (Germany), Paris and Nairobi  LS telcom joins the African Telecommunications Union (ATU) as associate member.



We are delighted to join the ATU said Jean-Paul Chaib, Managing Director of LS telcom SAS, LS telcom has always been very active in the African telecommunications market. In the past several years, the continents telecommunications sector has been the theatre of amazing innovation and breathtaking growth, often leapfrogging the developments of more mature markets. In many aspects, Africa is now leading the way. As the leading provider of solutions to regulators, it is therefore a natural step for LS telcom to join the ATU. We look forward to working with ATU and its member states, and to support them in channelling the growth of the ICT sector, thanks to our solutions for efficient spectrum management and control.



Abdoul Karim Soumaila, Secretary General from ATU, said, We are very pleased to welcome LS telcom as member to the ATU. LS telcom is a highly respected company in the area of spectrum management, radio monitoring, and spectrum consulting. We are confident that LS telcom will play a key role in assisting ATU to meet its objectives particularly in promoting the rapid development of information and communication technologies and the knowledge society in Africa.



The African Telecommunications Union is the leading continental organisation fostering the development of information and communication technologies infrastructure and services.



LS telcom participated in the 1st ATU Preparatory Meeting for 2019 World Radiocommunications Conference (APM19-1), from 19-22 September 2016 in Nairobi, Kenya.







