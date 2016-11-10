Leeds Beckett University Creates a Smart Campus with Avayas Fabric Networking Solutions

(firmenpresse) - University engages students anytime, anywhere to increase student retention



Guildford, UK; October 11 2016: Avaya has announced that Leeds Beckett University has upgraded its Fabric networking technology to provide ubiquitous Wi-Fi connection to all staff and students. Avayas technology has allowed the university to increase the total number of access points from 800 to 1,800, giving network access to over 25,000 students and 3,200 members of staff, anytime, anywhere. This means students and staff are able to roam the 550,000M2 campuses, moving between different faculty buildings, libraries and halls of residence without losing network connection.



The quality of facilities and the overall experience delivered to students has never been more important for universities. Working with Avaya, Leeds Beckett has built a hi-tech environment for both students and staff, helping the university to meet expectations in order to attract and retain applicants. Leeds Beckett was ranked first in the world for technology resources following the 2016 independent International Student Barometer survey, with 94.6% satisfaction, thanks partly to the Avaya technology.



The Wi-Fi runs over Avayas Fabric network, meaning it is able to self-configure, vastly reducing the resource required for day to day maintenance and allowing the IT team at Leeds Beckett to focus on more innovative projects.



Avaya Fabric provides a reliable and resilient backbone to the Leeds Beckett network, allowing the IT team to better collaborate with teachers and students, improve student retention and ultimately, the ongoing success of the university.



As a trusted technology company with a long history of working with higher education institutions, Avaya enables universities and institutions to align with prospective students expectations by creating a smart campus, facilitating better student outcomes and improving the overall educational experience for students and teachers.





Quotes

Steve Rafferty, UK MD, Avaya

As the expectations of students have increased, so too has the need for universities to ensure student retention, so having the right technology in place is more important than ever. Leeds Beckett University has seen first-hand the benefits of the Avaya Fabric solution in helping to equip both students and the university with the necessary tools.



Dr Basem El-Haddadeh, Director of Information Technology Services, Leeds Beckett

Our students are at the heart of everything we do and we aim to provide an excellent education and experience. Our students increasingly expect fast, reliable and seamless connectivity both on and off campus. Since rolling it out, Avayas Fabric networking technology has enabled our students and staff to communicate effectively and make the most of the educational opportunities on offer. We want to remain at the forefront of university technology and believe that Avaya will enable us to do this.







