New MB2 controller from BINDER increases efficiency of constant climate chambers

What makes our new MB2 program controller so special is its intuitive operation on the touch display.

BINDER controller MB2 Constant climate chamber

(firmenpresse) - The new MB2 program controller from BINDER  the world's largest specialist manufacturer of simulation chambers for scientific and industrial laboratories  enables greater efficiency in use thanks to its innovative features. What makes the clear 5.7" touch screen of the KMF and KBF Series constant climate chambers so special is its intuitive operation. You can see all the functions required for day-to-day use at a glance and moving through the different menu points is child's play. The climatic conditions in the interior of the unit are regulated via the program controller, and the temperature and humidity cycles can also be programmed. The required values are entered directly via the screen interface on the controller or alternatively via the APT-COM PC software developed specially by BINDER. Weekly and time programs can be programmed in real time in program operation. The controller also offers various status and alarm notifications with visual and acoustic indicators. When an alarm is triggered, an e-mail can be sent to the specified e-mail address if you wish. You can save up to three e-mail addresses. "Maximum efficiency and the very highest level of safety are of utmost importance at BINDER," explains product manager Miriam Faude. "The new MB2 program controller was developed with these points in mind."



The controller's password-protected access levels protect against unauthorized access. Passwords can be assigned to the authorization levels. If you do this, you must log in to access the controller functions. What's more, the controller boasts an integrated USB port, which is used to export and import programs and the unit configuration. With a web server, it is possible to access the controller screen online, to view the event list or error messages, for example. However, due to the strict safety concept, it is not possible to make changes to the settings.







BINDER is the world's largest specialist in simulation chambers for scientific and industrial laboratories. With its technical solutions, the company contributes significantly to improving the health and safety of people. Our range of products is well-suited for routine applications, highly specialized work in research and development, production, and quality assurance. With approximately 400 employees worldwide and an export rate of 80%, BINDER 2015 sales were more than 60 million euros.

BINDER GmbH

BINDER GmbH

Dorothea Fichter-Fechner

Im Mittleren Ösch 5

78532 Tuttlingen, Germany

Tel.: +49(0)7462-2005-632

Dorothea.Fichter-Fechner(at)binder-world.com

www.binder-world.com



