iManage Joins Cloud Security Alliance

Company Committed to Securing Customer Data With Industry Leading Cloud Security Best Practices

(firmenpresse) - CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- announces that it has joined the (CSA) as a Corporate Member. The CSA is the world's leading member-driven organization chartered with defining and promoting the use of best practices for a secure cloud computing environment. Its members include cloud vendors such as Microsoft Azure, Amazon AWS, and Salesforce.com

iManage provides Work Product Management solutions for professional services firms such as law firms, corporate legal departments, accounting firms, financial services, and government legal departments that deal with extremely confidential client information every day. Their clients demand the assurance that their data is protected and secure.

"Everyday thousands of organizations around the world rely on our software to protect their confidential data," said Miguel Contreras, iManage Head of Information Security, Data Privacy & Compliance. "In today's expanding and dynamic cyber security environment, it's important to be at the forefront of cloud security best practices. We are committed to protecting our customers' data and their reputations. This membership is a strategic capability to continuously enhance the security of our service offerings."

CSA members collaboratively work together on research projects. Members join the groups that are relevant to them and they participate in researching technical trends and work together to produce Cloud security research and best practices. The CSA currently maintains Working Groups across 32 domains of Cloud security. iManage intends to participate in these Working Groups and continue to lead in the security of Work Product Management solutions.

"We are looking forward to working with iManage," said Jim Reavis, CEO of Cloud Security Alliance. "Our members are the leaders in their respective markets and are dedicated to driving toward a common goal of secure cloud computing. Being in the Work Product Management industry for almost 20 years gives iManage the experience and expertise to be a strategic contributor to our cause."

iManage is the leading provider of Work Product Management solutions for legal, accounting and financial services firms and the corporate departments they serve worldwide. Every day iManage helps professionals streamline the creation, sharing, governance and security of their work product. Over 3,000 organizations around the world -- including more than 1,800 law firms -- rely on iManage to help them deliver great client work. Headquartered in Chicago, iManage is a management-owned company.

