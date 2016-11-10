DroneDeploy Launches Drone Service Provider Directory to Help Businesses Ramp Drone Operations

Company Launches Free Global Marketplace and Reveals Co-Branding for Businesses to Brand Their Drone Maps

SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- DroneDeploy, the leading cloud-based drone software platform, today unveiled the Drone Mapping Directory, a drone mapping marketplace to connect businesses with drone service providers. At launch, the Drone Mapping Directory unites more than 250 drone service providers operating in 48 countries and servicing 10 industry verticals. DroneDeploy also announced the launch of a co-branded offering, which enables companies to brand their DroneDeploy portal and maps.

The emerging global market for businesses using unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) is expected to be valued at over $127 billion by 2020, . However, a common challenge in nascent markets is creating an efficient marketplace. The Drone Mapping Directory was developed in response to DroneDeploy users frequently asking for drone service provider references. Now businesses will more easily be able to find quality drone services to help them gain aerial insights.

Starting today, businesses will be able to search DroneDeploy's Drone Mapping Directory to identify and contact drone pilots and service providers for free based on their location and industry vertical, and get relevant information, such as: services description, insurance coverage, certifications and industry specializations. Over 12,000 individuals have been certified as remote pilots under the FAA since the rule went into effect on August 29, 2016, which has made it difficult for businesses to distinguish between high quality and low quality drone service providers. The Drone Mapping Directory will help businesses better evaluate service provider quality by showcasing their previous drone mapping projects.

"Drone companies that invest in their customers' growth help develop and advance the commercial drone industry as a whole," stated Eric Harkins, founder and CEO of Back Forty Aerial Solutions. "DroneDeploy gets it, and their new operators network allows us to reach new customers while leveraging their software to grow our business."

DroneDeploy is used by businesses in over 130 countries, including thousands of drone service providers. Now with the release of co-branding, these service providers will have the opportunity to build brand awareness by prominently displaying their logo on the maps they share with prospects and clients.

"The drone service provider is the backbone of the drone economy," said Mike Winn, co-founder and CEO of DroneDeploy. "They have been the early adopters and have exposed businesses globally to the benefits of fast and accurate aerial data. Now, more businesses than ever before are ready to adopt and scale their drone operations, and needing service providers to help them. Our new Drone Mapping Directory and co-branded offering will help bring these parties together more efficiently and unlock value for everyone."

To learn more about today's announcements, visit the DroneDeploy Aerial Acuity blog.



To find a drone service provider or to be listed as one in the Drone Mapping Directory visit DroneDeploy.

DroneDeploy is the leading cloud software platform for commercial drones, and is making the power of aerial data accessible and productive for everyone. Trusted by leading brands globally, DroneDeploy is transforming the way businesses leverage drones and aerial data across industries, including agriculture, construction, mining, inspection and surveying. Simple by design, DroneDeploy enables professional-grade imagery and analysis, 3D modeling and more from any drone on any device. DroneDeploy users have mapped and analyzed over 6 million acres in over 130 countries. DroneDeploy is located in the heart of San Francisco.

