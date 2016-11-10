Dr. Brian Braithwaite Honored in Local Magazine as 'BOTOX King' of Chicago

(firmenpresse) - CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- Dr. Brian Braithwaite, a board-certified , aims to give each of his patients the individualized attention and care they deserve. While many different aestheticians, eye doctors, and even dentists are now administering BOTOX® Cosmetic treatments, Dr. Braithwaite states there is an anatomical knowledge and an artistic eye needed to achieve the best results with this popular injectable. For this reason, he and his colleague, , custom-tailor and perform each BOTOX® Cosmetic procedure at The Aesthetic Institute of Chicago, providing patients the confidence that their injections are being administered by a trained and experienced plastic surgeon.

In the August 2016 issue of Chicago magazine, Dr. Braithwaite was named the "BOTOX® King" in recognition of being the best ® Cosmetic provider in the area. Citing his former role "as chief of plastic surgery at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where many of the reconstructive surgeries on veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan were performed," Chicago magazine assures readers of Dr. Braithwaite's qualifications and background.

In regard to being distinguished as Chicago's "BOTOX® King," Dr. Braithwaite says, "I was honored to find out that I was recognized as a competent BOTOX® provider by Chicago magazine. Being free from any sort of paid advertising, this recognition as 'Best of Chicago' was particularly meaningful.

"Moving forward, this recognition serves to reinforce our convictions that we should treat every patient like we would want to be treated, give each patient our best possible effort at every visit, and only recommend treatments that are likely to provide meaningful benefits."

Ultimately, when selecting a BOTOX® Cosmetic provider, Dr. Braithwaite encourages patients to research the credentials and experience of their prospective practitioners, as taking time to find an extensively trained and skilled injector is critical to achieving the best results possible.

earned his medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine and completed his training in Plastic Surgery at the University of Louisville. Certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, he is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. He is also a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

