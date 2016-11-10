INTL FCStone Ltd's Global Payments Division to Showcase Cross-Border Payments Solutions at Industry-Leading U.S.-Based Conferences

(firmenpresse) - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- (NASDAQ: INTL) today announced that its London-based subsidiary, INTL FCStone Ltd's ("GPD" or "the Company"), will serve as a General Sponsor for both the and , each taking place October 23-26, 2016, in Orlando, FL and Las Vegas, NV, respectively. Attendees can visit GPD at AFP's Annual Conference on the exhibit floor at Booth #244, and at Money 20/20 at Booth #2338. The Company will be holding raffles with a reward of 100 trillion Zimbabwean dollars at both events.

Carsten Hils, Global Head of INTL FCStone Ltd's Global Payments Division, commented on today's news, "We are thrilled to be showcasing our industry-leading cross-border payments platform for the developing world at both the AFP Annual Conference as well as at Money 20/20, each critical events for financial risk management and cross-border payments. We look forward to engaging in spirited dialogue with senior-level attendees at both events, on issues pertaining to local market conditions in the developing world, international payments and foreign exchange. We encourage conference participants to visit our booth at AFP (#244), one of ten stops on the Treasury and Finance Quest, as well as our booth at Money 20/20 (#2338), to learn more about our innovative global payments solutions."

The Company also disclosed that it will be one of ten participating companies in AFP's Treasury and Finance Quest. The contest, being run by AFP for the first time, will see attendees compete to collect stickers from the exhibition booths of ten participating companies, and thereby be eligible to win prizes including an Apple Watch Sport, an Apple TV, or a Bose SoundTouch 10 wireless music system.

INTL FCStone Ltd's Global Payments Division specializes in transferring funds in local currency to the developing world and has been the industry leader in providing cross-border payments services in exotic currencies for two decades. The Company allows clients to execute payments in more than 175 countries and 140 currencies through its global network of approximately 300 correspondent banks, and leverages this network to provide industry-leading intelligence on local market conditions that critically impact international payments and foreign exchange. GPD team members regularly liaise with global decision makers and source proprietary intelligence that provides clients with unique insights into local market conditions, knowledge that is critical to ensure efficient and secure cross-border payments.

INTL FCStone Ltd ("IFL") is a wholly owned subsidiary of INTL FCStone Inc. ("INTL"). IFL is registered in England and Wales (5616586). IFL is authorised & regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [FRN 446717]. INTL acts as Agent for IFL in New York. INTL Asia Pte Ltd acts as agent for IFL in Singapore. Any individual security mentioned in this presentation is subject to the following disclosure: This information is not meant to be viewed as analysis or opinion of any security. This information should not be taken as an offer or as a solicitation of an offer for the purchase or sale of any security or other financial instruments or as a recommendation to engage in any trading strategy. INTL FCStone Financial Inc. may have long or short positions in securities or related issues mentioned here.

INTL FCStone Inc., including its subsidiaries, is a leader in the development of specialized financial services in commodities, securities, global payments, foreign exchange and other markets. Our revenues are derived primarily from financial products and advisory services that fulfill our clients' real needs and provide bottom-line benefits to their businesses. We create added value for our clients by providing access to global financial markets using our industry and financial expertise, deep partner and network relationships, insight and guidance, and integrity and transparency. Our client-first approach engenders trust, and has enabled us to establish leadership positions in a number of complex fields in financial markets around the world.

