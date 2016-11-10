Star Micronics Introduces the TSP650IIcloudPRNT Thermal Receipt Printer

Star Micronics Presents cloudPRNT for Remote Printing via Online Ordering Services

(firmenpresse) - SOMERSET, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- , leading provider of point of sale and proof of transaction technology, is proud to introduce , an innovative technology enabling users to print to Star printers directly through a cloud service. The first product to be released, the thermal printer retrieves and prints orders from any online ordering service integrating Star's communication protocol. cloudPRNT will work with the online ordering service to store and create print jobs, and communicate status with the printer. Cloud ordering services will post orders using a JSON format while the Star cloudPRNT printer will pull these orders on a defined interval.

Star's cloudPRNT technology provides benefits to both restaurant and retail stores alike by eliminating the need for an extra tablet to send an online order to the printer. Instead, the ordering service will be able to communicate directly to the printer. In addition, this product allows payment providers to deploy a very simple payment solution with printed receipts at any mobile point of sale location.

By offering online purchasing options, retail stores and restaurants will be able to grow their business to expand to a larger market. Using cloudPRNT, online ordering systems have a new and easier solution to offer businesses, allowing them to seamlessly integrate online purchasing into their stores.

About Star Micronics

Star Micronics, one of the world's largest POS providers, has designated a portfolio of printing, secure cash management, and customer solutions for any retail or hospitality establishment in POS and mPOS environments. Embracing the mobility wave, Star's complimentary SDKs allow users to utilize Star printers in tandem with Android, and iOS iPad® and iPhone® devices to generate receipts for all of its printers. Always leading and always innovating, Star Micronics enables web-based printing solutions including remote cloud printer, wireless cash drawer solutions, proximity-based printing, and secure cash management. For more information, please visit or follow us on , , , or .

