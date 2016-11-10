Chariton Valley Wireless Services Selects Globecomm for Advanced Wireless Services

Highlights:

Rural service provider in Northeast Missouri expands wireless services contract 5 years

Globecomm provides third generation Universal Mobile Telecommunications System

Value added services include E911, CALEA, SMS and MMS

Globecomm, a leading global communications solutions provider, today announced that Chariton Valley Wireless Services, a rural service provider, will expand its wireless services contract under a 5-year agreement. Chariton Valley serves counties in the Northeast part of Missouri.

Globecomm will provide Chariton Valley Wireless Services with third generation (3G) Universal Mobile Telecommunication System (UMTS) Radio Network Controllers (RNC), hosting and value add services as well as roaming core network services for an expanded 4G Long Term Evolution (LTE) network. Globecomm's value added services include E911, Communications Assitance for Law Enforcement Act (CALEA), Short Message Service (SMS) and Mulitmedia Message Serive (MMS). New services provided under the agreement will complement Chariton Valley's Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA/Evolution-Data Optimized (EVDO) sevices for home and roaming subscribers.

"Our new agreement with Globecomm allows Chariton Valley to expand its wireless service offerings to our customers and provide them with some of the most advanced features available," said Chariton Valley General Manager Kirby Underberg. "Globecomm has been a trusted partner for us and this new contract allows us to offer the type of services that are enjoyed in major metropolitan areas."

"We're happy to announce a new agreement with Chariton Valley, which is one of the most respected service providers in the country," said Jason Juranek, CEO and CFO of Globecomm. "Rural service providers face some of the most complex challenges in meeting the needs of their customers. Our partnership provides Chariton Valley with a competitive edge by operating state-of-the-art CDMA and GSM/UMTS/LTE hosted cores capable of the most advanced services."

Chariton Valley Wireless Services is a partnership of Chariton Valley Telecom Corporation and Grand River Communications, Inc., headquartered in Macon, Missouri. The Chariton Valley family of companies and partnerships have a long and rich history of providing a wide variety of telecommunications services including voice, video, high-speed internet and wireless services in several Missouri counties.

Globecomm is a leading global solutions integrator and data management company, offering wireline, wireless, IoT and satellite solutions that address the needs of industrial, commercial, media and government markets in more than 80 countries. The company employs technology expertise to help customers solve mission-critical problems for Industrial IoT, consulting services, system design and integration, maritime and mobile communications, media services, data analytics and networking. Based in Hauppauge, New York, Globecomm also maintains offices in Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, the Netherlands, South Africa, Germany, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan. For more information, please visit

Michael Keeley

Globecomm

Firma: Globecomm

