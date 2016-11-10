Proxim Wireless and Purple WiFi Join Forces for Intelligent WiFi Solutions

(firmenpresse) - SILICON VALLEY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- (OTC PINK: PRXM), a pioneer and global leader in advanced WiFi, point to point (PtP) and point to multipoint (PtMP) radio systems along with Purple, an intelligent spaces company, today announced their technical alliance to make available a broad suite of WiFi based social engagement, marketing and analytics features on Proxim's ORiNOCO® outdoor and indoor WiFi® Access Point Solutions.

The partnership involves integration of Purple's platform with Proxim's latest generation .11ac ORiNOCO® AP-9100 and AP-9100R access points. The Purple platform will be available on the recently introduced XP-10100 cross point solution in last quarter of this year.

This integrated solution will allow ORiNOCO® subscribers fast online access through social media login. In return, venues and businesses will benefit from being able to collect contact details, gain additional social 'likes' and 'follows' with real-time analytical insights, customer demographic data, plus an engagement tool to send highly targeted communications to customers. The solution is designed for a wide variety of markets. From venues such as stadiums and resorts to commercial properties such as malls and hotels, it is possible to leverage the solution to throw targeted and relevant content to improve engagement and drive more revenue.

"This integration unlocks a whole new world of possibilities for ORiNOCO® customers. Our customers can now harness the analytics and marketing tools provided by Purple, supported by software embedded in ORiNOCO® access points, paving a new path in marketing and sales spaces," said Greg Marzullo, President and CEO of Proxim Wireless. "This allows our ORiNOCO® customers to make more informed marketing decisions and improve customer engagement to directly help generate more revenue."

Gavin Wheeldon, CEO of Purple, also commented, "The addition of Proxim to our list of compatible vendors will be a positive addition to our portfolio, one that will contribute to our overall objective of getting more businesses online using the Purple platform. Exciting times lie ahead for Proxim's ORiNOCO® customers."

Integrate WiFi in your marketing communication channel mix

Provide easy access for WiFi users with social sign in

Gain real insights into customer behavior

Deliver marketing announcements and personalized marketing offers and promotions

Improve loyalty and boost sales

The solution is now available on our latest generation ORiNOCO® AP-9100, AP-9100R. To access the solution please upgrade the latest ORiNOCO® firmware.

To find out more about Proxim Wireless, please visit or follow us on , and . Like us on or go to our page for latest videos.

Proxim Wireless Corporation (OTC PINK: PRXM) provides and 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance and backhaul applications. Our and product lines are sold to service providers, governments and enterprises with over 2.5 million devices shipped to 250,000+ customers in more than 90 countries worldwide. Proxim is ISO 9001:2008 certified. For more information, visit . For investor relations information, e-mail or call +1(408) 383 7615.

Purple is an intelligent spaces company. It evolved from Purple WiFi, the cloud-based marketing and analytics WiFi software company, to take the lead in real-time analytics and marketing for venues and businesses that want to engage with visitors and understand the use of physical spaces.

Purple refers to this process as 'Intelligent Spaces' and can help brands to learn more about their location, customer base and help them to take action.

With over 14 million users across 134 countries, Purple works with a range of brands and venues, including Molson Coors, Legoland, Jaguar, United Wireless Arena, City of York and TUI.

It has a global agreement in place with Westcon Comstor, in addition to an active reseller base of over 950 in 80 countries. Purple WiFi employs over 80 full time staff and currently has offices in the UK, US, Madrid, Melbourne and Singapore with more offices planned.

Huge growth is being seen in all sectors, including hospitality, where people have time to spend online, retail, where footfall tracking is essential, healthcare, offering transparency around service and communication and entire cities moving towards the Internet of Things.

Purple divides its offering into two specific segments; small businesses and enterprise customers.

Small businesses can continue to take advantage of Purple's free guest WiFi product and purchase a cloud software license, which allows open access to marketing and analytics tools.

Enterprise customers have the option of four product lines: WiFi, Location, and two new offerings; Fusion and Provision.

is the well-established guest WiFi, analytics and marketing product.

is a location based services product that works to actually pinpoint devices, enable heat mapping, provide zone flow information and enable journey management.

is the latest offering, enabling connection to any type of data source, which can then be analysed and actioned. A variety of different data sources will be utilised to harvest information about any physical space.

is a commercial product more suitable for businesses, enabling a completely secure guest and staff WiFi environment. This uses automatic certificate provisioning instead of WPA or other encrypted WiFi SSID's, which are intrinsically insecure for a BYOD environment.

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could contribute to such differences, including difficulties in overcoming the network installation and operational challenges relating to any specific customer or geographical area; factors beyond our control such as weather, geographic, governmental, and interference issues that may increase the costs and difficulties of wireless deployments; specific requirements of a given customer in their specific situations; whether the deployment will achieve the desired objectives of any given customer; changes in the timing, features, and other characteristics of products Proxim expects to introduce; and difficulties or delays in supplying products with the features, performance, compliances, certifications, cost, price, quality, and other characteristics desired by customers. Further information on these and other factors that could affect Proxim's actual results is contained in the filings made by Proxim with the OTC Markets (available at ), including without limitation in the Annual Report filed by Proxim on March 30, 2010, and is and will be contained in its other public statements, which may be available on Proxim's website ().

Comments on this PressRelease