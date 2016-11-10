Cannigistics Agri-Solutions Corp. Launches its "FocusPoint" Software Platform

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- Calyx Bio-Ventures Inc. (TSX VENTURE: CYX) ("Calyx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Cannigistics Agri-Solutions Corp. ("Cannigistics") has launched it's highly anticipated "FocusPoint" Software Platform.

The initial launch will be for the "Indoor Farming" market (Medical Cannabis) and we are confident that this initial launch will demonstrate how effective our software can be to centralize, streamline, and secure the "mass communication" requirements of this market.

Canada boasts over thirty "Health Canada" registered growers with dozens more at advanced stages of the inspection and approval process. There are also a substantial number of new private growers looking to do business with approved home growers and we believe that by providing this environment (only available to approved producers and growers) it will benefit the industry as a whole.

"If you take a look at the US market, regions such as Washington and California provide for hundreds of potential participants and our software could be the primary method for "mass communication". So as California moves closer to its November referendum on marijuana, I believe it would be an excellent opportunity for us to demonstrate just how capable our platform can be", states President and CEO Roger Forde.

The FocusPoint software includes many of the same features that exist in the most popular mass communications platforms available today (Slack, Mattermost, Hipchat, and WorkPlace) which create a secure "business-to-business" messaging environment where a company can communicate, collaborate, and share information with colleagues or industry peers in real time. Through the use of sophisticated "tags" and "filters", searching large amounts of messages and data is quite efficient. The next version of the platform will expand upon these abilities, which will make FocusPoint a strong market contender. The features are scheduled to be included in our next major release, which is slated for release the second quarter of 2017.

"The Company also announces that as a result of the recent increase in market activity, the Board of Directors has decided not to proceed with the share consolidation as previously announced on August 19, 2016. The Board of Directors will continue to evaluate the capital requirements of the Company, and in the future, may elect to amend or proceed with the consolidation as market conditions warrant."

About Calyx

Calyx's wholly owned subsidiary, Cannigistics Agri-Solutions Corp, is a software development company that has created a software platform that is well suited to advanced indoor agriculture. The Cannigistics software platform is designed to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of indoor agricultural operations, and positions Cannigistics to be an industry leader in agri-software solutions by providing businesses with advanced controls over various aspects of their operations. Additionally, Calyx owns a portfolio of proprietary intellectual property with applications in crop enhancement.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Roger Forde, Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements: This document contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Calyx and/or its subsidiaries, as well as other expectations, plans, goals, objectives, information or statements about future events, conditions, or performance that may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" under applicable securities legislation. Such statements or information involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Calyx's control. Such forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect.

Although Calyx believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because Calyx can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements or information are based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by Calyx and described in the forward-looking statements or information.

The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Calyx undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless so required by applicable securities laws or the TSX Venture Exchange. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:



Calyx Bio-Ventures Inc.

Roger Forde

President & CEO

(604) 880-8822





More information:

http://www.calyxbio.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/11/2016 - 12:00

Language: English

News-ID 499721

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Calyx Bio-Ventures Inc.

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 12



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease