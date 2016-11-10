Security First Corp. Supports HR 873 Urging the Use of Cyptographic Splitting for Government Data

(firmenpresse) - RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- ., the industry leader in software-defined data-centric security technology, today announced that it stands behind (HR 873). The resolution, recently introduced to Congress by Rep. Steve Israel [D-NY-3], urges that the policy of the United States be that government institutions use security measures known as 'cryptographic splitting,' the strongest available form of data-centric security, to secure sensitive and personal information for data-at-rest and data-in-motion. Rep. Israel introduced the Resolution to the 114th Congress on September 15, 2016 and it was then submitted to the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform for consideration.

"As one of the pioneers in developing data security technology using the cryptographic splitting technique, we commend Rep. Israel on the introduction of HR 873," said Mark O'Hare, president and CEO of Security First Corp. "Moving to a cryptographic splitting approach to secure data, where data is encrypted and then randomly split at the bit level protects the information against data breaches, as seen in our Secure Parser® (SPx) technology. Cryptographic splitting is crucial in offering the best data-centric protection for our nation's data against cyber-attacks."

The basis for Rep. Israel's resolution emphasizes that public and private institutions as well as the critical infrastructure that is the backbone of our nation's national and economic security are under constant attack. This results in sensitive information being accessed and stolen, critical systems exposed, and leaving national security and corporate secrets at risk. Network security is not sufficient to prevent a data breach, exfiltration or manipulation of information -- therefore, the application of the strongest form of data-centric security is needed.

"Our nation is under constant cyber-attack and we need new technology and solutions to win the war against these threats. The added protection that cryptographic splitting provides is critical to our nation's security and to protect the massive amount of data that runs through the millions of businesses and organizations in our country," said O'Hare. "Incorporating this new policy at the government level will ensure there are solutions in place for government entities and corporations that protect the data which is key to their existence."

For more information about Security First Corp., please visit .

Founded in 2002, Security First Corp., is a privately held company headquartered in Rancho Santa Margarita, California. As the industry leader in data-centric security software, the company holds more than 300 patents and patent applications on its FIPS140-2 certified cryptographic splitting technology, SPx. Using SPx, the company is delivering solutions that combat the complex cyber security threats brought on by the exponential growth of data. Its software-defined security products allow for seamless integration into existing infrastructures; saving time, money and resources. Recognized across the industry, enterprises and governments alike, Security First Corp. is trusted for unsurpassable data protection. For more information, visit .

Vivian Slater



714.573.0899 ext. 235





More information:

http://www.securityfirstcorp.com



PressRelease by

Security First Corp.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/11/2016 - 12:00

Language: English

News-ID 499722

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Security First Corp.

Stadt: RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA





Number of hits: 12



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease