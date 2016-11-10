Kilopass Reveals New VLT DRAM Technology This Week at MemCon, CSIA-ICCAD

MemCon Presentation Details VLT's DRAM Application

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- , the leading provider of semiconductor embedded non-volatile memory (eNVM) intellectual property (IP), will highlight its new Vertical Layered Thyristor (VLT) DRAM technology this week at MemCon and CSIA-ICCAD 2016 Annual Conference & Changsha IC Industry Innovation and Development Summit.

MemCon will be held today at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, Calif., and Kilopass will be in Booth #100. Kilopass will exhibit in Booth #119 during CSIA-ICCAD in Changsha, China, October 12-13 at The Hunan International Conference & Exhibition Center in Changsha, China.

VLT, introduced October 10, eliminates the need for DRAM refresh, is compatible with existing process technologies and offers significant other benefits including lower power, better area efficiency and compatibility. The VLT bitcell was validated in 2015, and a full memory macro test chip is in early stages of testing. (See news release titled, ".")

Kilopass' Engineering Fellow Bruce Bateman will present "A Novel Bulk Vertical-Layer Thyristor Cell for DRAM Applications" during MemCon from 4:50 p.m. until 5:35 p.m. as part of the Enabling Technologies Track.

, is the leader in embedded non-volatile memory (NVM) intellectual property (IP). Its patented technologies of one-time programmable (OTP) NVM solutions have boundless capacity to scale to advanced CMOS process geometries. They are portable to every major foundry and integrated device manufacturer (IDM), and meet market demands for increased integration, higher densities, lower cost, low-power management, better reliability and improved security. Trusted by today's best-known brands, Kilopass' technology has been integrated by more than 170 customers, with 10-billion units shipped in over 400 industrial, automotive, consumer electronics, mobile, analog and mixed-signal, and internet of things (IoT) chip designs. For more information, visit or email

