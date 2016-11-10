Webscale Closes $12 Million Funding Round to Accelerate Adoption of Integrated Cloud Application Delivery for the Mid-Market

New Investment, Key Hires and Sales Momentum Drive Innovation and Explosive Growth

(firmenpresse) - MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- , the leader in multi-cloud web application delivery and control, today announced that it has raised $12 million through a Series A1 round of funding, bringing the company's total financing raised to $20 million. Silicon Valley firm Mohr Davidow Ventures (MDV) led the round, which also included new investment from Benhamou Global Ventures (BGV), Grotech, and Silicon Valley Bank. Under the terms of the funding, Jim Smith, general partner at MDV, and Anik Bose, general partner at BGV, have joined the Webscale board of directors.

The funding will be used to serve the rising demand for Layer 4-7 functionality delivered as-a-service within all cloud environments, public, private or hybrid. Webscale's software-defined cloud stack will drive new market opportunities in the company's primary target segment of e-commerce and accelerate its plans to serve the growing demands of the enterprise. Employing machine learning and sessions analysis, Webscale's integrated analytics bring an unprecedented level of insight into global web applications deployed by the enterprise.

"Webscale is pushing application delivery and control beyond the confines of the traditional network appliance, at a time when we're increasingly seeing both existing applications moving to the cloud, and new applications born in the cloud," said Jim Smith, general partner at Mohr Davidow Ventures. "With a first-mover advantage, a management team with broad experience in application delivery, and customer proof points, Webscale defines the future for this segment."

With more customers already onboarded this year than in all of 2015, Webscale is continuing to see strong momentum in the e-commerce segment as well as initial traction within the broader enterprise. Product enhancements and a strengthened sales team have delivered a 2X increase in bookings year-over-year, and broadened the company's reach into new territories, including the UK, Canada, China and Australia. Webscale has also expanded into new e-commerce segments, such as fashion, retail, travel, health and beauty, and counts ThinkGeek, a subsidiary of GameStop and a leading creator of collectibles and gear for the video game industry, and Event Network among its newest customers. Event Network is the leading operator of more than 100 gift shops for aquariums, museums, botanical gardens and science centers, including California Academy of Sciences and The Tech Museum.

Webscale has completed the hiring of its new management team, bringing together executives with decades of relevant experience in both start-ups and larger corporations, across segments including SaaS, CDN and WAN optimization. Joining Sonal Puri, CEO (Akamai, Aryaka, Speedera), Jay Smith, Founder & CTO (IBM), and Mike Haller, Head of Engineering (IBM), are Steve Mallard, VP Sales (Riverbed, Aerohive); Lisa Evins, VP Finance (Aryaka, Speedera); Chris Cantrell, Head of Sales Engineering and Support (Mu Dynamics, MapR); Anand Hariharan, VP Products (Akamai, Cotendo); and Andrew Humber, VP Marketing (NVIDIA).

"Large e-retailers understand the concept of front and back-end infrastructure scaling, which keeps their sites fast, secure and available. Webscale helps the remaining 99.9 percent of the market compete with them," said Sonal Puri, CEO at Webscale. "Enterprise applications are becoming increasingly web-enabled, need to be cloud-agnostic, and need to be easy to manage across infrastructures to avoid lock-in. Our expertise in providing these benefits, in addition to constant availability, high-performance and enhanced security and analytics, will serve us well as we expand into the broader enterprise."

Webscale, built on a foundation of software-defined application delivery controllers (ADC), predictive analytics, machine learning and a deep understanding of infrastructure scaling in the cloud, empowers mid-market e-commerce and enterprise businesses to focus on their core competence. While ADC and CDN technologies that scale out the front end of a website have existed for years, no solution to predictively scale out the transaction back-end for cloud-hosted web applications has existed until now.

From bloggers to small businesses, across the mid-market and up to the largest of enterprises, Webscale provides an end-to-end solution for anyone looking to harness the potential of the cloud to scale their online interactions.

Webscale is a pioneer in integrated web application delivery in the cloud. Delivered as-a-Service, the Webscale platform allows businesses of all sizes to benefit from application scalability, load balancing, high performance, outage prevention, improved security and simple management across multiple cloud providers. Experts in cloud technology and creating powerful solutions for mid-market e-commerce and enterprise customers, Webscale is headquartered in Silicon Valley, CA, with offices in Boulder, CO and Bangalore, India. For more information, please visit:

Edward Fernandez





(925) 271-8236

PressRelease by

Webscale Networks

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/11/2016 - 12:00

Language: English

News-ID 499728

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Webscale Networks

Stadt: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA





Number of hits: 16



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease