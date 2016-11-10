American Green's Cultivation Site Back on Track for Fiscal Q2 Revenues

(firmenpresse) - TEMPE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- American Green, Inc. (OTC PINK: ERBB) is very happy to announce that after six weeks of planning and reconfiguring its building in Phoenix, the first permits are in place, and building renovation can now be completed. Like all construction, the exact dates can only be estimated, but the company believes it can be ready to 'veg' in December with the first harvest coming in March. The project is fully financed and the results of having a first harvest in the Spring are projected to cover all pre-harvest start-up and other ongoing expenses. The floorplan for our newest facility can be viewed here ().

"The building presented an opportunity to showcase quality planning and engineering to create an environment ideal for growing cannabis in the desert. Many people have tried but not all of them have succeeded," says David Gwyther, acting American Green president. "Growing is an art as is building design; For some reason the two don't always mesh to make an optimal grow facility. The way our team has set up the property to effectively use the available space will allow American Green's cultivation partner to enjoy yields conservatively placed at well over 1,000 pounds of legal medicine annually. At current wholesale prices, we project a yield of about $1,500,000 in gross revenues for our first American Green grown facility," Gwyther concludes.

Meeting the standards of both the City of Phoenix and the State of Arizona, while maximizing our grow potential, is always a challenge for an inner-city cultivation facility, but the architects, builders, and growers were able to reach a 'meeting of the minds' and accomplish what was previously thought to be a very demanding undertaking. Being an active participant in the cultivation community has its own reward in addition to creating a revenue-generating potential.

Invitations will be extended to any shareholder with time to undertake a walk-through of the project before the end of October. Photos and updates of our sustained progress will be forthcoming on Twitter, Facebook, and the Company's website.

Anyone wishing to learn more about the American Green Machine is encouraged to contact the company. The company welcomes any input or positive information that could improve users of the American Green Machine platform.

About American Green, Corp.

, became one of the first publicly traded technology companies in the medical cannabis industry in the world, beginning in 2009, with the introduction of the ZaZZZ machine for automated, age-verifying dispensing of cannabis-based medicines. Now, with over 50,000 individual shareholders, American Green's mission is to be the cannabis & industrial hemp industry, seed-to sale innovator, leveraging our team of professionals, as well as value-added companies and products -- spanning cultivation, manufacturing and extraction, retail, and community outreach. We strive to develop sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value, and awareness beyond our industries.

