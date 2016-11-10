RTI CEO to Deliver Keynote on the Transformative IIoT at IoT Tech Expo North America 2016

Participants Will Learn How to Design IIoT Architectures and Applications Using Data Flow Control and Data Centricity

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- , the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity platform company, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Stan Schneider, will both deliver the keynote session on the transformative impact of the IIoT and will speak on a panel at .

Dr. Schneider's keynote session titled, "How the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is Transforming the Industry" will delve into how industries -- including medical, power, transportation and industrial control applications industries -- are affected by the evolution of the IIoT, and the challenges these industries face in terms of reliability, performance and scale. Schneider will also discuss why data flow control is a critical aspect of systems design in the IIoT and how data centricity simplifies IIoT applications. Lastly, Schneider will share recent updates from the , where he is a member of the Steering Committee, and will specifically discuss the new Industrial Internet Reference Architecture (IIRA), and how it specifies a "core connectivity standard."

Immediately following his keynote, Schneider will participate in a panel titled, "Building New Business Opportunities with the Industrial Internet of Things." Alongside industry experts from Silicon Valley Momenta Partners, John Deere and GE, Schneider will discuss various topics around the value and successful implementation of the IIoT, including the extent of redesigning organizations, partnerships and operations, the amount of investment needed to implement IIoT systems, and factors to consider before embarking on IIoT initiatives. This panel of experts will also discuss best practices for identifying and working with new ecosystem partners and will explore the true commercial potential of the IIoT.

IoT Tech Expo North America is a two-day, multitrack conference that will take place Oct. 20-Oct. 21, 2016 at the Santa Clara Convention Center. The event will feature top level content and discussion, solution-based case studies, examples from industry leaders, live demos and a hackathon, all of which will explore the latest innovations across the entire spectrum of IoT.

Additional details on this event can be found below.

IoT Tech Expo North America 2016

Keynote: Thurs., Oct. 20, 2016 from 9:40-10:10 a.m. PT.



Panel: Thurs., Oct. 20, 2016 from 10:20-11:00 a.m. PT.

Santa Clara Convention Center, 5001 Great America Pkwy, Santa Clara, CA 95054

For additional information and a full conference agenda, please visit:

RTI provides the connectivity platform for the Industrial Internet of Things.

Our RTI Connext® messaging software forms the core nervous system for smart, distributed applications. RTI Connext DDS provides fine-grained authorization for peer-to-peer messaging, without centralized servers. RTI Connext DDS allows devices to intelligently share information and work together as one integrated system. RTI was named "The Most Influential Industrial Internet of Things Company" in 2014 by Appinions and published in Forbes.

Our customers span the breadth of the Internet of Things, including medical, energy, mining, air traffic control, trading, automotive, unmanned systems, industrial SCADA, naval systems, air and missile defense, ground stations, and science.

RTI is committed to open standards, open community source and open architecture. RTI provides the leading implementation of the Object Management Group (OMG) Data Distribution Service (DDS) standard.

RTI is the world's largest embedded middleware provider, privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

RTI, Real-Time Innovations, RTI Data Distribution Service, Connext and 1RTI are of Real-Time Innovations, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective companies.

