(firmenpresse) - DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC PINK: UBQU), CEO and the management of UBQU want all shareholders, and the general public, to have an update and overview of the progress to date on Company goals released on 9.20.2016. The Company wants all shareholders to know that the Company is ahead of schedule in all aspects of the Company, including its stated goals, sales, profits, and plans.

The company currently has plans for the following over the next 30 - 120 days, and into 2017, and offers this update to shareholders:

Legal filings are in progress and everything is being done to expedite the Company name and symbol change to become legal as soon as possible. The Company will have more information about this within the next several days and will keep shareholders well aware of progress in the weeks ahead. The Company believes this name and symbol change offers greater flexibility and profit potential as the Hemp industry continues to grow.

The Company announced that 2-4 new products would premiere this year and thus far has added two additional products. 800mg THC free Concentrated Oil, and 1 gram (950mg) dabbing Shatter. Both new products are showing increased popularity and sales.

The Company announced its new NanoTech Infusion Process which adds more hemp plant materials to its CannazALL products. First product to benefit from this process is the new dabbing Shatter and by end of year all CannazALL CBD products will benefit from this process.

The company instituted its new direct mail campaigns the week of October 1st and the response has been extremely positive. The Company offered a generous 30% discount code () to its buyers and subscriber lists, and encourages all shareholders to use this Coupon Code or to pass it along to friends and family as the Company will honor it through October. Use Coupon Code

As announced on 9.16.2016... The Company will be beta testing this offer in October with plans to roll out in November and December and this offer is currently on the Website (at) and is available to all first time customers. First time customers currently get 20% off and six 25mg CBD GelCaps free by using Coupon Code

To increase customer satisfaction, increase public awareness, and also allow for greater retail sales opportunities, new packaging is slated to be introduced by January 1st.

The Company is currently evaluating programming and design companies to create the next level of the HempLife Today Website to premiere in 2017. The Site will be created to expand the CannazALL brand, have improved SEO capabilities, easier ordering, better Mobile technology, and an all around upgrade to the look and the "culture" of the Company. With the new Site the Company expects an increase in organic traffic due to the extensive SEO programming that will be used.

Update and freshen the HempLife Today logo to add a stronger look to our brand. This will correspond with the Website upgrade.

The Company is currently working with "Content Specific" sites that can act as Affiliate sellers of CannazALL CBD products. Company announced PotGuide.com and ColoradoPotGuide.com were added to its Affiliates in July and more will be announced in the near future.

The Company plans to create a new YouTube channel that will offer instructions and details on CannazALL products, dosing, and general information. TBA in the near future.

To be added to the HempLife Today Websites and landing pages. To be announced in the near future.

It is the Company goal to ship same day on orders placed before 9AM (MT), and next day on orders placed after 9AM. Company data show that fast shipping results in more frequent, and larger, repeat orders. To be announced in the near future.

Expanded delivery into other CBD friendly countries. (To be announced in future Press Releases.)

"We want our shareholders to know that not only do we follow through on our plans we are actually ahead of schedule," said James Ballas, CEO. "In addition, and this is extremely important, we want our shareholders to know that everything we do is designed to improve the CannazALL brand, upgrade the company, respect and serve our customers and shareholders, and grow our company. Everything that we do, from our products, our customer support, our marketing, even our stock, share structure and finances, are all managed for the benefit and growth of the Company. Stick with us and you will see, as we are poised for steady and profitable growth for many years ahead."

"We know that our success can only continue as we do things right," adds Tim, Senior executive. "Right and tight as we always say, so that our customers experience the best possible results when dealing with our company and using our products. Our company is built on a great reputation and this is why we will continue to succeed."

The company is aware that shareholders, and the public, are eager to learn about, and to share, all of the new and exciting plans the company is implementing and to get regular weekly updates on Company progress. Because of this the Company will keep shareholders completely informed on a weekly, and sometimes daily, basis to show the progress of the stated goals in this press release.

About Ubiquitech (HempLife Today)

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiaries is a dynamic multi-media, multi-faceted corporation utilizing state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Direct Response (DRTV) Television, Radio, and traditional marketing, to drive traffic to the new and emerging multi-billion dollar industries like its subsidiary HempLifeToday.com

HempLifeToday focuses on the exciting and dynamic new thinking in the world today that recognizes the important health and life enriching enhancement that CBD Oil from the Hemp plant can bring. Through its network of quality USA growers HempLifeToday.com has developed multiple and proprietary CannazALL CBD oil products that include; It's popular CBD Tinctures, Oils, GelCaps, CBD Powder, Skin Salve, Wax Crumble, and e-liquid, all offered (at)

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends'', "believes'', and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, the ability to secure additional sources of finance, the ability to reduce operating expenses, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets Group. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward- looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

