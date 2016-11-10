Icon Media Holdings, Inc. Retains IR3Point0 Investor Relations Services

(firmenpresse) - RALEIGH, NC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- . (OTC PINK: ICNM) a diversified global technology company that specializes in wireless infrastructure and technical services via  for the wireless industry, has announced they have retained IR3Point0, LLC for investor and public relations services. IR3Point0, LLC specializes in exposure of small, publicly traded companies to the capital markets as well as increasing their client company's exposure in the business community.

Rob Deakin, CEO of Icon Media Holdings, Inc., said, "We are excited to begin working with IR3Point0, LLC. With this relationship we are looking to build the business side of our subsidiary, Spectrum Velocity and increase our visibility within the wireless infrastructure industry."

Mr. Deakin continued, "As we stated in previous news releases, our goal is to build Spectrum Velocity into an important company within the wireless industry with high profit margin revenues, a strong balance sheet and audit-able financials."

About Icon Media Holdings, Inc. (ICNM)

Icon Media Holdings (OTC PINK: ICNM) is a diversified global technology company that specializes in technical and infrastructure services for the wireless industry. The Company provides turnkey small cell network, distributed antenna systems ("DAS") and Wi-Fi technical consulting, design and implementation services through its subsidiary Spectrum Velocity. Our customer base includes the wireless industry as well as enterprise clients.

Forward-Looking Statements & Disclaimers:

The information in this Press Release includes certain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of Federal Securities Laws, as that term is defined in section 27a of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21e of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this document, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Investors are cautioned that such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date of this release except as required by law.

Jerry Brown

Phone: 919.237.5700 ext. 203

