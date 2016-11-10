Jenoptik supplies highway toll monitoring systems for the first time

(PresseBox) - Jenoptik is supplying Toll Collect with up to 600 complete systems to monitor future truck toll payments on Germany?s federal highways. With new combined optical and tracking sensors, the system will set new standards in toll monitoring.

Jenoptik will supply Toll Collect with up to 600 toll payment monitoring pillars by mid-2018 for the planned extension of compulsory tolls for trucks on Germany?s federal highways. This will make Jenoptik Toll Collect's new systems supplier. The agreement with the German toll systems operator includes the development and supply of toll monitoring systems by Jenoptik. The value of the contract is in the mid double-digit million euro range and will contribute to the revenue of Jenoptik?s Mobility segment.

Toll Collect was contracted by the German government to carry out the technical preparations for the toll system which will collect the toll fee and monitor toll payments. As Toll Collect?s development partner for the toll monitoring pillars, Jenoptik will support the continued technical development of the toll monitoring system. The statutory functions connected with monitoring the compulsory toll payments will be carried out by the German Bundesamt für Güterverkehr (Federal Office for Goods Transport, or BAG) as the representative of the German government.

Digital solution sets new standards

Jenoptik is offering a unique solution through the digital combination of various sensor technologies to monitor toll payments. The new system combines modern sensor technology for measuring distances and stereo image-processing and roadside-mounted cameras for recording and classifying trucks for toll-collection purposes. This will make it possible to detect axle-numbers using roadside-mounted cameras for the first time. The toll monitoring systems will be installed on the sides of Germany?s federal highways, thereby making the comprehensive installation of monitoring gantries superfluous. This will limit the impact on the environment. Currently, Jenoptik is the only company that has been able to solve these technological challenges in recording, processing and evaluating digital images.



?Digitization is playing an increasingly important role not only in production but also in road traffic. With our toll monitoring system solution, we are helping to successfully develop options in the digital world,? says Jenoptik President & CEO Michael Mertin.

Side-mounted cameras in robust housings

The roadside-mounted cameras will take high-frequency photographs of individual sections of each passing truck. These will then generate true-to-scale distortion-free profile images. In turn, this will make it possible to exactly measure the dimensions of each truck and to accurately determine the number of its axles as required for its precise classification in the toll schedule. This means that the Jenoptik system is capable of instantly recording the amount of the toll owed by each truck. Toll infringements will be documented by means of high-resolution images and transmitted to Toll Collect for the purposes of future prosecution.

All components for toll monitoring will be integrated into a housing whose design is based on Jenoptik?s award-winning design TraffiTower 2.0. The modular structure of the housing means that it can be quickly installed and individually adjusted and can also simplify servicing and maintenance. It will also reliably protect the measuring systems against bad weather, sabotage and vandalism.



As an integrated photonics group, Jenoptik divides its activities into five divisions: Optical Systems, Healthcare & Industry, Automotive, Traffic Solutions and Defense & Civil Systems.

The Traffic Solutions division develops, manufactures and distributes components, systems and services which contribute towards greater road traffic safety throughout the world. Based on the proven Robot Technology, the market-leading product portfolio comprises comprehensive systems relating to all aspects of road traffic, such as speed measurement and red light monitoring systems, OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) products and systems for the detection of traffic violations. Expertise extends to measuring average speed over a defined section of road (section speed control) and automated number plate recognition (ANPR). In the service field we cover every aspect of the traffic safety process chain - from system development, production and installation of the monitoring infrastructure to image capture and automated processing.





