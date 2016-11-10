Jenoptik presents fast and precise 3D metal cutting laser machine at EuroBLECH

(PresseBox) - Laser cutting allows a highly efficient processing of complex metal parts. Compared to conventional machining methods, the non-contact laser process minimizes both the machining time due to lack of set-up times and the costs caused by tool wear. Due to its design and high flexibility, the laser cutting machine JENOPTIK-VOTAN® BIM is the ideal, virtually wear-free tool for processing of a variety of metal working parts. With repeat accuracy of up to 50 ?m and also highest dynamics, this laser machine ranks among the most precise systems of its class. In just one second, the

JENOPTIK-VOTAN® BIM cuts a circle or other standard contour. This allows for a significantly shorter cycle time compared to other robot systems.

The system concept of the JENOPTIK-VOTAN® BIM series is based on a beam guide inside the robot. Thus, laser sources with a power of up to 5 kW can be used without the necessity for a complex external beam guide. At the same time, the equidistant beam path prevents the laser beam from pumping effects, ensuring a stable beam quality. This approach provides Jenoptik customers with a technological competitive advantage.

With its metal cutting laser machine series, Jenoptik serves the automotive industry by cutting e.g. complex car body and structural parts as well as hydroformed tubes, being used for exhaust systems or car body rail manufacturing. JENOPTIK-VOTAN® BIM is easy to integrate into production lines or combined processing units.

Watch a live demonstration of the robot at Jenoptik?s booth C98 in Hall 13 at the EuroBLECH trade show in Hanover from October 25 to 29, 2016.



As an integrated photonics group, Jenoptik divides its activities into five divisions: Optical Systems, Healthcare & Industry, Automotive, Traffic Solutions and Defense & Civil Systems.



With its Automotive division, Jenoptik is one of the leading manufacturers of metrology and 3D laser equipment. The company's portfolio in the field of metrology includes highly precise contact and non-contact industrial metrology solutions for the pneumatic, tactile or optical inspection of roughness, contours and form as well as determining dimensions in every phase of the production process or in the measuring room. Jenoptik is a market leader in the field of shaft measuring technology. An extensive range of services such as consulting, training and servicing, including long-term maintenance contracts, rounds off the metrology range. In the laser processing sector, Jenoptik develops 3D laser machines which are integrated into customers' production lines as part of process optimization and automation work. These machines are used to process polymers, metals and leather with maximum efficiency, precision and safety. The product portfolio is completed by energy-efficient and environmentally friendly exhaust air purification systems for the removal of pollutants generated during laser material processing and other industrial processes.





